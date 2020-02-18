Nintendo is releasing a Coral Switch Lite and it's dreamy

Update: Nintendo of America has revealed the new coral edition of the Switch Lite will be releasing in the US on April 3, a few weeks after the initial Japanese release. The "vibrant and playful" addition to the Lite family has now appeared on the US Nintendo store page, but there's currently no pre-order date listed.

Original story:

Nintendo has unveiled a new coral coloured Switch Lite that's set to release in Japan on March 20.

The new Switch Lite was announced on Nintendo's official Japanese website, where preorders are expected to go live on March 7. March 20 is of course a very big day in the world of Nintendo with the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The delightful coral shade perfectly compliments our upcoming visit to the deserted island with Tom Nook's getaway package. Doesn't it just remind you of pretty coral reefs? I can practically hear the ocean waves when I look at it.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The lovely coral edition joins the growing little family of Switch Lites that currently includes yellow, grey, and turquoise consoles. As a lighter version of the Switch, the Switch Lite is a great option for anyone who is more likely to play Switch games on the go, or isn't too bothered about being able to dock the console and play on a TV.

We don't yet know if or when the coral Switch Lite will be released worldwide, but we very much hope it does make its way outside of Japan. On the website, it does also mention the Coronavirus, which is causing some delays to the production of Switch consoles. Despite this, Nintendo still expects to ship the new colour variant this March.

This new addition also comes to Nintendo's lineup comes shortly after the reveal of the adorable Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed Switch, complete with Timmy, Tommy, and Tom Nook himself on a little island that decorates its dock. And to top it all off, the special edition also features pastel green and blue Joy-Cons. Be still my Animal-Crossing-loving heart.

