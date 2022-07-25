Nier Automata community "in shambles" after never-before-seen secret door surfaces

A Nier Automata player has stumbled across what appears to be a never-before-seen secret door, and the sudden revelation has the community "in shambles."

A month ago, a Reddit user called sadfutago made a post (opens in new tab) asking "how to access the church?" Apparently, this player had opened a door in the Copied City leading to the interior of a church-style building, and was trying to figure out how to get back inside. The issue was that, as far as the rest of the community was concerned, no such door existed.

Shortly afterward, sadfutago provided a handful of screenshots (opens in new tab) and a brief video (opens in new tab) showing the path to the mysterious door. Some community members were suspicious of a fake, pointing to the fact that the clip ended just after the door opened. To that point, sadfutago responded "I didn't want to record too much because my mom said not to take up space."

Nothing more happened for a month's time, until today, when sadfutago posted a longer clip (opens in new tab) showing what lies beyond the door, including custom assets and animations that don't appear to have precedent elsewhere in the game.

Someone randomly posted a video on the Nier Automata subreddit showing they found a secret room in the Copied City. So far no one else has worked out how they managed to make this secret door appear. Literally 1 person on earth has accessed this room and we are uttered mind blown pic.twitter.com/g7W4JxiNDgJuly 25, 2022 See more

As modder and dataminer Lance McDonald puts it (opens in new tab), "the community is in shambles over this discovery."

Members of the Nier Automata modding community say it's unlikely this area was created through mods, as full-on new maps with unique animations are well beyond what modders' tools are capable of building right now.

That leaves us with three possibilities. Someone's either pulling an elaborate prank by creating a Nier Automata mod far beyond what other modders have made possible, pulling an even more elaborate prank by perfectly animating a fake video of the game, or this door is truly a new discovery that's somehow gone unnoticed in the five years since the game launched. No matter the truth, it's a remarkable mystery.

Nier Automata is on the way to Switch in October, if you're looking for a way to mine undiscovered mysteries on the go.