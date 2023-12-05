Nicolas Cage wants to make just three or four more movies: "I’d like to leave on a high note and say 'Adios'"

Nicolas Cage has had quite the career in Hollywood but, if you believe the man himself, he’s getting set to ride off into the sunset very soon.

Speaking to Uproxx, Cage – whose filmography has spanned decades, encompassing everything from Face/Off to Pig – got candid about his future.

"I feel that I’ve, at this point – after 45 years of doing this; that in over 100 movies – I feel I’ve pretty much said what I’ve had to say with cinema. And I’d like to leave on a high note and say, 'Adios,'" Cage said.

He continued, "I think I have to do maybe three or four more movies before I can get there, and then hopefully switch formats and go into some other way of expressing my acting."

When pushed, Cage admitted "television is maybe the next best step for me," but he has "other contracts" to fulfill.

"I am going to be very severe and very astringent on the selection process moving forward," Cage said.

Nicolas Cage is currently appearing in A24’s Dream Scenario, in which Cage plays Paul Matthews, a professor who starts appearing in people’s dreams.

Cage’s career has recently undergone a latter-day revival, receiving acclaim for playing ex-chef Rob in Pig, before portraying a wildly dramatized version of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. He’s even made the leap to consoles, appearing in horror slasher Dead by Daylight before a surprise cameo in The Flash that saw him ‘reprise’ a role that never saw the light of day – as Superman.

