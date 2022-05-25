Nickelodeon classic shows including Kenan & Kel are coming to Netflix

It's time to relive your childhood – select seasons of Nickelodeon classic shows Kenan & Kel, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, and All That are coming to Netflix next month.

The three series are arriving on the US version of the streamer on June 21, according to the platform's official Twitter account, but Netflix has yet to confirm which seasons of each show will be available to watch. It doesn't look like these Nickelodeon series will be making their way across the pond to Netflix UK just yet, either.

Brace yourself for some vital information... Select seasons of Nickelodeon classics Kenan & Kel, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, and All That will be coming to Netflix (in The US) on June 21!

Kenan & Kel ran for four seasons between 1996 and 2000, starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell as two high school students in Chicago who are prone to misadventures, usually because of one of Kenan's misguided get-rich-quick schemes.

Meanwhile, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide had a three-season run between 2004 and 2007. The show starred Devon Werkheiser as Ned Bigby, a seventh grader creating a survival guide for middle school that he uses to help himself and his friends.

As for sketch comedy series All That, the series originally ran between 1994 and 2000 before being relaunched in 2002 and a revival season was released in 2019 – more episodes were in the works, but production was suspended due to the pandemic. The show featured a revolving cast of young actors, including the aforementioned Thompson and Mitchell.