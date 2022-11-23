Taika Waititi's soccer movie finally gets a release date and first images

Taika Waititi’s new movie has finally got a release date and first look images.

The World Cup has begun and, as everyone is in a soccer mood, it’s only right for the Thor: Love and Thunder director’s next project to be unveiled to the world.

Next Goal Wins, which is out in cinemas on April 21, follows the true story of the American Samoa soccer team in the aftermath of their world record 31-0 defeat to Australia in 2001.

Waititi, speaking to Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), lays out the story of what happens next. He explained: "After suffering that huge defeat, they applied to the soccer federation to find a coach who could get them from the very, very bottom of the FIFA rankings."

That coach? Thomas Rongen, played in Next Goal Wins by Michael Fassbender. Of the coach’s thankless task, Waititi said, "He was really the only person who answered the call. He was the one who said, 'Yeah, I'll go down there and give it a go.'"

The first images from Next Goal Wins, which you can see above, also show the team spirit instilled in the ultimate underdogs by Rongen, as well as Waititi filming in Hawaii.

Waititi’s other future project, meanwhile, is galaxies away from muddy football fields. He currently has a Star Wars movie in the works. Previous reporting from THR’s Heat Vision (opens in new tab) suggested filming could start as soon as early 2023 – though nothing has been officially confirmed as of writing.

For more on what’s coming to cinemas, here’s our guide to movie release dates. If you’re more keen on all things a galaxy far, far away, check out our roundup of upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.