Xbox Developer Direct 2025 live – All of the latest Xbox news from the big showcase
Microsoft is set to show off more of Doom: The Dark Ages, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, South of Midnight, and a new mystery game
The latest Xbox Developer Direct is nearly here, and that means we're due to see more of Doom: The Dark Ages, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, South of Midnight, and more that Microsoft is keeping hush-hush until the show.
While we've seen the first three games over the past 12 months to varying degrees, Team Xbox is promising something fresh for its upcoming developer direct. Speculation, rumors, and reports have pointed to everything from remakes to something more, though Xbox marketing VP Aaron Greenberg has narrowed things down a bit by confirming that what we're seeing is brand new.
For the rest, Microsoft has set expectations by saying we'll get a deep dive from the developers themselves, though I'm sure the odd trailer will be included. We need only wait and see what news might come of it.
The Xbox Developer Direct 2025 time isn't for a few hours yet so you don't have to rush to your stream of choice, but we'll be here to warm up for the event with some live reporting before going through everything that happens during and after the showcase. With all that said, let's begin.
Of course, it's not just more Doom we're looking forward to. I've had my eye on turn-based RPG Clair Obscur since it was announced, and that was before they announced that the actors behind Gollum, Daredevil, and Shadowheart are linking up.
Last Summer Game Fest, Doom: The Dark Ages was reportedly ranked second as the most-wishlisted game of the event. Gears of War: E-Day was third, though it doesn't look likely we'll see that today. How highly does the new Doom game sit among your most anticipated games?
In fact, we got to speak to creative director Hugo Martin not after the new Doom was first revealed, who told us that id Software is making big changes to combat because the team came to the core realization that "every projectile mattered in the original Doom."
We also got into some of the secrets about how the team names the weapons. You see, the cool-looking Skull Crusher is called that because "it crushes skulls." Inspired.
One of the games we're excited most for is Doom: The Dark Ages. That's partly because the original runs on just about anything, but mainly as rippin' and tearin' is up there with some of gaming's biggest joys.
First things first. If you're still looking for a stream for the big event, you'll find 'em at the usual places like YouTube and Twitch. The show isn't set to start until 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT, though you'll likely find the streams going live 10 minutes early to allow everyone to filter in.
And we're live! We still have some time until the showcase kicks off, though there's plenty to get caught up on and there's little doubt some news may trickle in as we get closer to the Xbox Developer Direct.