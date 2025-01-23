Xbox Developer Direct 2025 live – All of the latest Xbox news from the big showcase

The latest Xbox Developer Direct is nearly here, and that means we're due to see more of Doom: The Dark Ages, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, South of Midnight, and more that Microsoft is keeping hush-hush until the show.

While we've seen the first three games over the past 12 months to varying degrees, Team Xbox is promising something fresh for its upcoming developer direct. Speculation, rumors, and reports have pointed to everything from remakes to something more, though Xbox marketing VP Aaron Greenberg has narrowed things down a bit by confirming that what we're seeing is brand new.

For the rest, Microsoft has set expectations by saying we'll get a deep dive from the developers themselves, though I'm sure the odd trailer will be included. We need only wait and see what news might come of it.

The Xbox Developer Direct 2025 time isn't for a few hours yet so you don't have to rush to your stream of choice, but we'll be here to warm up for the event with some live reporting before going through everything that happens during and after the showcase. With all that said, let's begin.