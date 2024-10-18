As Metaphor: ReFantazio threatens to eat up 100 hours of my free time, upcoming JRPG love letter Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes pity: "You can expect 30+ hours of main game"

While some of the best JRPGs around are synonymous with lofty run times, promising love letter to the genre Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is taking mercy on your free time.

Over on Twitter, developer Sandfall Games says the turn-based RPG will take around 30 hours to complete the main game and "as much side content for our completionist Expeditioners."

The developer goes on to say that pricing you might have seen from local retailers is "accurate" and that the team "can't wait for you to get your hands on the game." At the time of writing, most are charging around $50 for the upcoming RPG, which isn't bad when you consider that $70 is becoming the norm.

"We've seen a few questions regarding the price and expected playtime of Expedition 33," the developer says. "We are a small team with an Indie spirit, and we're creating something we believe is truly special. We aren't an AAA studio, this is our first game, and we want as many people discovering our world as possible."

Safe to say, all of that is going down rather well with fans. Plenty are already excited to see another RPG go big on visuals without leaving turn-based combat in the past, though getting something short-and-sweet with a price point to reflect that also rules. I am loving my time with Metaphor: ReFantazio dearly, but it will be a hot minute until I'm ready to put that one down if our Metaphor: ReFantazio length guide is anything to go by.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is set to release next spring and is packing some serious vocal talent. As we previously reported, you can expect actors from Baldur's Gate 3 and Final Fantasy 16 alongside some Hollywood talent like Charlie Cox and Andy Serkis. Good vibes all around.

Clair Obscur devs are "not hiding" the influence of Persona and Final Fantasy 8, 9, and 10 but want to "find our own direction."