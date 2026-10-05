Prime Day Pokemon deals live: all the best early savings on TCG, accessories, games and more

Amazon's premier sale is back for more tomorrow, but don't think you'll have to wait until then for offers worthy of 2026 Prime Day Pokemon deals; plenty of discounts have been summoned for battle like a cranky Charizard. Plushies, cards, and more are being reduced as part of today's bargains, so it's a good time to be browsing the digital shelves for offers.

That's why I'm on hand to bring you the very best offers as they happen. You won't need to go hunting in the long grass for Prime Day Pokemon deals; I'll list the most tempting ones here and will keep updating this page as we go, from now until the sale finally grinds to a halt late on October 7.

This isn't my first rodeo (I've been covering discounts and Pokemon goodies at GamesRadar+ for years now), so I've got plenty of tips on how to score a bargain. That should come in handy, because not all Prime Day Pokemon deals are created equal. As an example, Amazon likes to artificially increase the cost of certain items before the sale and then bring it back down to a 'standard' discount we've seen for weeks, all to make the price cut seem bigger on the day. That's why I'll be digging into an item's price history and value before adding it here. That way, you can be guaranteed you're only getting the most tantalizing savings.

Curated by Curated by Benjamin Abbott Social Links Navigation Tabletop & Merch Editor I've been covering sales as well as a host of Pokemon goodies for more than seven years now, including the highly sought-after Trading Card Game. That means I'm 'primed' to find you the very best offers, because I have a lot of experience tracking them down on items the community actually cares about.

Today's best Prime Day Pokemon deals

Save $3.80 Funko Pop, Gengar: was $14.99 now $11.19 at Amazon It's a smaller saving, but we're already seeing this Gengar Funko Pop at its lowest ever price ahead of official Prime Day Pokemon deals. Sure it's $3 but just a hair over $10 is pretty good for your own ghost pal. Read more Read less ▼

Record low price Save $20.15 Pikachu Press Pokémon Deluxe Character Guide: was $59.99 now $39.84 at Amazon This hefty tome provides a detailed breakdown of every single Pokemon currently known across a variety of media, from the anime to trading cards. It's a sumptuous collector's item that's only just come out, and it's never been cheaper. Read more Read less ▼

Save $13 Pokemon Violet: was $59.99 now $46.99 at Woot! Pokemon Violet has dropped to $46.99 at the Amazon-owned Woot online store this week. It's an older release, but it runs much better on Switch 2 and rarely sees substantial discounts like this. Read more Read less ▼

Record low price Save $12.43 LEGO Pokémon Eevee 72151: was $59.99 now $47.56 at Amazon As mentioned in my Lego Eevee review, this is our favorite of the early Pokemon sets. It's so full of character and somehow manages to avoid the uncanny valley so many big figures land in. It's never been cheaper than this. Read more Read less ▼

Save $10 Monopoly Pokémon Edition Board Game: was $24.99 now $14.99 at Amazon If you're hunting down a good gift for the Pokemon-obsessed loved one in your life (particularly younger trainers), this is a solid choice. It's not the cheapest we've seen but is a few dollars better than the average cost. It won't challenge the best board games either, but is light-hearted fun that Poke-fans should enjoy. An impressive 88% of its 1K user reviews gave it five stars, after all. Read more Read less ▼

When does Prime Day start? This year's Prime Day Big Deal Days officially kick off on October 6 and run until the end of October 7, 2026. That means you have 48 hours to take advantage of the sale. Well, theoretically; in my experience, they tend to start a day or earlier than that.

When will Prime Day end? Amazon Prime Day will end on October 8 at 00:00am, which means that the offers will be gone by Thursday. However, some of those sales continue on under a different name, right through to Black Friday.