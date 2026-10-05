Prime Day Pokemon deals live: all the best early savings on TCG, accessories, games and more
If you gotta catch 'em all, now's your chance
Best Buy's Pokemon stock is all in-store
I've had a wander over to Best Buy as the retailer usually has a few Poke-bits and pieces on its shelves. TCG-wise, this is still an in-store only affair, though. There's a bunch of products listed, but you'll be heading down on foot to see if there's anything up for grabs in your local area this week.
Pokemon 30th Anniversary kit is pretty pricey
Amazon's got some eye-watering prices on that 30th Anniversary kit ahead of Prime Day Pokemon deals. The ETB alone will cost you nearly $200 and a booster bundle is sitting at $99. Still, this stuff is pretty highly sought after. I'd recommend checking out Miniature Market. Stock is tough to come by, but prices can be a little fairer.
Keep an eye on Vault X binders
Vault X makes some of my favorite Pokemon binders. They're a super high quality (and feel it in the hands), with side-loaded pockets, durable pages, and a zip-close so that none of your precious grails drop out. I've been filling out a full Pokedex using two of the larger Vault X 12 XL books and they still look as clean and tight as they day I splashed out on them.
Of course, you don't need to go big on these folders. There's a good supply of smaller designs to go around as well. The even better news is many designs and colorways are available at Amazon, so hopefully we'll see some additional savings when Prime Day Pokemon deals start properly tomorrow.
Pokemon Violet has been Woot!-ed
Woot can be a dark horse when it comes to Nintendo Switch offers, so Pokemon fans looking to stock up on some games this Prime Day will want to be checking back regularly. As it so happens, the site (owned by Amazon) is ablaze with discounts already this week, including Pokemon Violet.
The $59.99 title is down to $46.99 at Woot right now - that's a pretty rare price cut even on an older release.
Pokemon Violet |
$59.99 $46.99 at Woot
Remember to be careful with loose card bundles at Amazon this Prime Day
I mentioned that third party resellers often bump their prices at Amazon, but it's also worth noting they often list collections of loose cards - often with a guarantee of foil and rarity numbers. There are some legit Pokemon listings here, that make for great binder fillers, especially for those going for the full Dex or younger players. Just make sure you're always buying from Pokemon's own stores - there are scams out there taking advantage of this surge in popularity.
Lego Eevee is at its lowest price yet
There's no denying Lego Eevee is adorable, and one of the best Pokemon sets Lego has produced so far. Thankfully, it's not an expensive set of bricks at the outset. This is a $59.99 figure on a bad day.
Ahead of Prime Day Pokemon deals, though, Amazon has this one down to a brand new record low price - you'll find the little fluffster at $47.95 this week. Considering it received full marks in our review earlier in the week, this is a must-see for Pokemon-loving Lego fans.
Lego Pokemon Eevee |
$59.99 $47.95 at Amazon
PSA: Amazon's TCG stock tends to be overpriced
Third party sellers are rampant on Amazon, which means TCG prices are often much higher here than other retailers. Remember, you should be paying about $26 for a booster bundle, $59.99 for an Elite Trainer Box, and $160-odd for a Booster Display Box if you're going by stricter MSRPs.
As it stands, a realistic price for a Booster Bundle is about $50, while you'll normally see ETBs at around $100 (anything less than that is a win). Right now, Amazon's coming up on about double those prices.
Gengar's looking pretty sweet right now
Funko Pop are a mainstay of Prime Day Pokemon deals at this time of year, and Amazon's getting into the swing of things early in 2026. This Gengar figure is a few bucks off already, dropping us at a record-low $11.19. Want to dive in ahead of time but don't want to spend too big too early? This is the cheapest this little ghost fella has ever been.
Gengar Funko Pop |
$14.99 $11.19 at Amazon
Want the Deluxe Edition of that Character Guide?
It's a lot more expensive, but if you're going all out on that Pikachu Press release you'll want to be looking at the Limited Edition Box Set. This one comes with its own luxe collector's box, a playmat and extra prints - all with its certificate of authenticity.
This one's for the die-hards, though. While on sale, it's still $186.39 compared to the standard edition's $40.
It's as close as we're gonna get to a real-life Pokedex
This is a book that's been making a lot of waves in the Poke-community, and to be frank, I can see why. A premium, no-stone-left-unturned book detailing every single known Pokemon, it looks absolutely gorgeous and covers a range of mediums – not just the video games. That means you can expect depictions drawn from across anime, trading card games, and more.
Pokemon Deluxe Character Guide:
$59.99 $39.84 at Amazon
Welcome to the show, everyone! I'll be walking you through as many offers as I can over the next few days, with live updates on the most tempting price cuts I can find.
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