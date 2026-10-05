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Prime Day Pokemon deals live: all the best early savings on TCG, accessories, games and more

If you gotta catch 'em all, now's your chance

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A Totodile and trainer look up from a table with a coffee cup, with a GamesRadar+ Prime Day deals badge in the top right-hand corner of the frame

(Image credit: Nintendo)

1. Quick links
2. Today's best deals
3. Live updates

Amazon's premier sale is back for more tomorrow, but don't think you'll have to wait until then for offers worthy of 2026 Prime Day Pokemon deals; plenty of discounts have been summoned for battle like a cranky Charizard. Plushies, cards, and more are being reduced as part of today's bargains, so it's a good time to be browsing the digital shelves for offers.

That's why I'm on hand to bring you the very best offers as they happen. You won't need to go hunting in the long grass for Prime Day Pokemon deals; I'll list the most tempting ones here and will keep updating this page as we go, from now until the sale finally grinds to a halt late on October 7.

This isn't my first rodeo (I've been covering discounts and Pokemon goodies at GamesRadar+ for years now), so I've got plenty of tips on how to score a bargain. That should come in handy, because not all Prime Day Pokemon deals are created equal. As an example, Amazon likes to artificially increase the cost of certain items before the sale and then bring it back down to a 'standard' discount we've seen for weeks, all to make the price cut seem bigger on the day. That's why I'll be digging into an item's price history and value before adding it here. That way, you can be guaranteed you're only getting the most tantalizing savings.

Curated by
Benjamin Abbott, Tabletop &amp; Merch Editor at GamesRadar+
Curated by
Benjamin Abbott

I've been covering sales as well as a host of Pokemon goodies for more than seven years now, including the highly sought-after Trading Card Game. That means I'm 'primed' to find you the very best offers, because I have a lot of experience tracking them down on items the community actually cares about.

Quick links

Today's best Prime Day Pokemon deals

Funko Pop, Gengar
Save $3.80
Funko Pop, Gengar: was $14.99 now $11.19 at Amazon

It's a smaller saving, but we're already seeing this Gengar Funko Pop at its lowest ever price ahead of official Prime Day Pokemon deals. Sure it's $3 but just a hair over $10 is pretty good for your own ghost pal.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Pikachu Press Pok&amp;eacute;mon Deluxe Character Guide
Record low price
Save $20.15
Pikachu Press Pokémon Deluxe Character Guide: was $59.99 now $39.84 at Amazon

This hefty tome provides a detailed breakdown of every single Pokemon currently known across a variety of media, from the anime to trading cards. It's a sumptuous collector's item that's only just come out, and it's never been cheaper.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Pokemon Violet
Save $13
Pokemon Violet: was $59.99 now $46.99 at Woot!

Pokemon Violet has dropped to $46.99 at the Amazon-owned Woot online store this week. It's an older release, but it runs much better on Switch 2 and rarely sees substantial discounts like this.

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View Deal
LEGO Pok&amp;eacute;mon Eevee 72151
Record low price
Save $12.43
LEGO Pokémon Eevee 72151: was $59.99 now $47.56 at Amazon

As mentioned in my Lego Eevee review, this is our favorite of the early Pokemon sets. It's so full of character and somehow manages to avoid the uncanny valley so many big figures land in. It's never been cheaper than this.

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View Deal
Pokemon Legends: Z-A
Save $10.44
Pokemon Legends: Z-A: was $59.88 now $49.44 at Amazon

This spin-off has been cheaper before now, but not by much - only a few dollars. Plus, discounts are incredibly rare according to price-matching software... especially this steep. It's a worth adventure too, as our Pokemon Legends: Z/A review states.

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View Deal
Monopoly Pok&amp;eacute;mon Edition Board Game
Save $10
Monopoly Pokémon Edition Board Game: was $24.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

If you're hunting down a good gift for the Pokemon-obsessed loved one in your life (particularly younger trainers), this is a solid choice. It's not the cheapest we've seen but is a few dollars better than the average cost. It won't challenge the best board games either, but is light-hearted fun that Poke-fans should enjoy. An impressive 88% of its 1K user reviews gave it five stars, after all.

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View Deal
DK Pok&amp;eacute;mon Timelines: a Journey Through the Animated Series
Record low price
Save $20.12
DK Pokémon Timelines: a Journey Through the Animated Series: was $29.99 now $9.87 at Amazon

Considering how long the anime has been going, keeping it all straight can be a bit daunting... so this book is a great purchase if you want an easy stocking-filler. It's never been cheaper, either!

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View Deal

When does Prime Day start?

This year's Prime Day Big Deal Days officially kick off on October 6 and run until the end of October 7, 2026. That means you have 48 hours to take advantage of the sale. Well, theoretically; in my experience, they tend to start a day or earlier than that.

When will Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day will end on October 8 at 00:00am, which means that the offers will be gone by Thursday. However, some of those sales continue on under a different name, right through to Black Friday.

Should you wait for Black Friday?

Whether you should wait for Black Friday (and this year's Black Friday Pokemon card deals) or not depends on how steep the discount in question is – and how often it appears. If you check the price history via comparison sites like CamelCamelCamel and find that it's never been so cheap before (and this is a rare discount), I'd go for it. If it's a fairly common saving, I'd be tempted to wait because it might enjoy an even steeper cut this November.

Live updates

Best Buy's Pokemon stock is all in-store

I've had a wander over to Best Buy as the retailer usually has a few Poke-bits and pieces on its shelves. TCG-wise, this is still an in-store only affair, though. There's a bunch of products listed, but you'll be heading down on foot to see if there's anything up for grabs in your local area this week.

Pokemon 30th Anniversary kit is pretty pricey

Amazon's got some eye-watering prices on that 30th Anniversary kit ahead of Prime Day Pokemon deals. The ETB alone will cost you nearly $200 and a booster bundle is sitting at $99. Still, this stuff is pretty highly sought after. I'd recommend checking out Miniature Market. Stock is tough to come by, but prices can be a little fairer.

Keep an eye on Vault X binders

Two red Vault X card binders with Pokemon cards on show

(Image credit: Future)

Vault X makes some of my favorite Pokemon binders. They're a super high quality (and feel it in the hands), with side-loaded pockets, durable pages, and a zip-close so that none of your precious grails drop out. I've been filling out a full Pokedex using two of the larger Vault X 12 XL books and they still look as clean and tight as they day I splashed out on them.

Of course, you don't need to go big on these folders. There's a good supply of smaller designs to go around as well. The even better news is many designs and colorways are available at Amazon, so hopefully we'll see some additional savings when Prime Day Pokemon deals start properly tomorrow.

Pokemon Violet has been Woot!-ed

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Woot can be a dark horse when it comes to Nintendo Switch offers, so Pokemon fans looking to stock up on some games this Prime Day will want to be checking back regularly. As it so happens, the site (owned by Amazon) is ablaze with discounts already this week, including Pokemon Violet.

The $59.99 title is down to $46.99 at Woot right now - that's a pretty rare price cut even on an older release.

Pokemon Violet | $59.99 $46.99 at Woot

Remember to be careful with loose card bundles at Amazon this Prime Day

I mentioned that third party resellers often bump their prices at Amazon, but it's also worth noting they often list collections of loose cards - often with a guarantee of foil and rarity numbers. There are some legit Pokemon listings here, that make for great binder fillers, especially for those going for the full Dex or younger players. Just make sure you're always buying from Pokemon's own stores - there are scams out there taking advantage of this surge in popularity.

Lego Eevee is at its lowest price yet

Lego Eevee model with its ears sticking out horizontally

(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)

There's no denying Lego Eevee is adorable, and one of the best Pokemon sets Lego has produced so far. Thankfully, it's not an expensive set of bricks at the outset. This is a $59.99 figure on a bad day.

Ahead of Prime Day Pokemon deals, though, Amazon has this one down to a brand new record low price - you'll find the little fluffster at $47.95 this week. Considering it received full marks in our review earlier in the week, this is a must-see for Pokemon-loving Lego fans.

Lego Pokemon Eevee | $59.99 $47.95 at Amazon

PSA: Amazon's TCG stock tends to be overpriced

Third party sellers are rampant on Amazon, which means TCG prices are often much higher here than other retailers. Remember, you should be paying about $26 for a booster bundle, $59.99 for an Elite Trainer Box, and $160-odd for a Booster Display Box if you're going by stricter MSRPs.

As it stands, a realistic price for a Booster Bundle is about $50, while you'll normally see ETBs at around $100 (anything less than that is a win). Right now, Amazon's coming up on about double those prices.

Gengar's looking pretty sweet right now

Gengar Funko Pop on a purple background

(Image credit: Future)

Funko Pop are a mainstay of Prime Day Pokemon deals at this time of year, and Amazon's getting into the swing of things early in 2026. This Gengar figure is a few bucks off already, dropping us at a record-low $11.19. Want to dive in ahead of time but don't want to spend too big too early? This is the cheapest this little ghost fella has ever been.

Gengar Funko Pop | $14.99 $11.19 at Amazon

Want the Deluxe Edition of that Character Guide?

Pokemon Deluxe Character Guide poster showing included accessories

(Image credit: Pikachu Press)

It's a lot more expensive, but if you're going all out on that Pikachu Press release you'll want to be looking at the Limited Edition Box Set. This one comes with its own luxe collector's box, a playmat and extra prints - all with its certificate of authenticity.

This one's for the die-hards, though. While on sale, it's still $186.39 compared to the standard edition's $40.

It's as close as we're gonna get to a real-life Pokedex

A double-page spread of Pokemon from the Pokemon Deluxe Character Guide

(Image credit: Pikachu Press)

This is a book that's been making a lot of waves in the Poke-community, and to be frank, I can see why. A premium, no-stone-left-unturned book detailing every single known Pokemon, it looks absolutely gorgeous and covers a range of mediums – not just the video games. That means you can expect depictions drawn from across anime, trading card games, and more.

Pokemon Deluxe Character Guide: $59.99 $39.84 at Amazon

Welcome to the show, everyone! I'll be walking you through as many offers as I can over the next few days, with live updates on the most tempting price cuts I can find.

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