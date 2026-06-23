<p id="elk-1d433d72-3d1f-49a2-a634-3593db7afdf2">It's a me, Rosalie!<br><br>And I'm back to keep you updated with the best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals as I find them today. I'll be here until the clock strikes midnight (US time) so if you don't find something you like straight away, feel free to check back in later where there's bound to be a bargain that catches your eye.<br><br>Or better yet, keep tuned in with me now as I get to hunting for, and sharing with you, the latest deals. Lets-a go!</p>