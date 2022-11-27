Cyber Monday Xbox deals live: The biggest savings now available

Refresh

The Quarry | $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) The Quarry (opens in new tab) is one of GamesRadar's favorite horror games of 2022, and you can grab it now for just $29.99 at Best Buy. It's the latest interactive horror experience from Supermassive Games, the studio who brought you Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology. You're effectively given the opportunity to direct your own thriller, as you help guide a group of helpless camp counselors through a horrible night in the woods – who lives and who dies is down to you. US: $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 $14.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) Sometimes you need to pounce on a good deal, and this is one of those occasions. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was one of the best games of 2021 thanks to its smart character development, stunning story, and killer soundtrack, and now you can get the game on Xbox Series X and Xbox One for just $14.99. That's a 75% discount on one of the most generous single-player games ever, and the perfect adventure for those long Christmas nights. US: $59.99 $14.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Evil Dead: The Game | $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) Evil Dead: The Game (opens in new tab) flew under the radar when it launched early in Spring 2022, but it's one of the best horror multiplayer games of the year. It's best experienced with friends, of course, so send this fantastic early Cyber Monday sale around to your friends and jump into the action with $20 off. If the Black Friday sales were anything to go by, don't expect this great discount to stick around for long on either the Xbox Series X or Xbox One version of Evil Dead: The Game. US: $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Elden Ring | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) Elden Ring (opens in new tab) is largely considered one of the best games of 2022 (opens in new tab), but have you had a chance to explore The Lands Between? If not, there's no better time to do it with this $20 saving at Best Buy. Get your hands on one of the best FromSoftware games (opens in new tab) in time for the holidays, and enjoy it knowing that you paid just $39.99 for the opportunity. This deal won't stick around for long over Cyber Monday, so get it while you can. US: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Xbox Wireless Controller | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) Whether you're only just purchasing an Xbox or if you've been a long-time player, you're going to want to get yourself a second controller. Whether you're expecting company or just want a second 'pad on hand for those times where your batteries die mid-game – usually just as the gas is closing in Warzone 2 (it happens to the best of us). This great deal at Best Buy has the iconic Carbon Black controller at just $39.99, which is a great $20 discount. US: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card | $219.99 $199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) If you were thinking of picking up that Xbox Series S deal I just posted, you might be able to put that $60 saving to good use. As the Xbox Series S is a digital-only system, you'll eventually want to expand the 512GB storage, and that's where the official 1TB Storage Expansion Card comes into play. Get this excellent 1TB device in an early Cyber Monday sale for just $199.99 while you can – whether you're rocking a Series S or a Series X, it's basically essential US: $219.99 $199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Xbox Series S | $299 $239.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future) There's no better way to kick off Cyber Monday Xbox deals than with one of the best out there. Get yourself an Xbox Series S console for just $239.99 at Walmart. That's a $60 saving on the RRP for the system, which is the best way into this new generation – particularly if you aren't concerned about playing in 4K or a disk-drive. The Xbox Series S is a great little machine, and the best deal in gaming when you pair it up with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. US: $299 $239.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)