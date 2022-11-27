Live
Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals live: all the biggest savings available now
Looking for Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals for portable PC gaming? Check out the best offers with our live coverage
Our Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals live coverage is the most up-to-date way of seeing what sorts of discounts and savings are out there on portable PC gaming devices. We'll be updating this blog regularly with some of the best deals as we find them over the Cyber Monday sales. If you've had your eye on a particular gaming laptop, or you've been in the market for one, we'll be able to help you. Whether you're after a more modest, low-spec gaming laptop, or a portable beast that packs PC power into a travel-sized package, we're seeing plenty of offers that might be for you.
We've been scouring the web over the Black Friday weekend, searching for the biggest Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals and now that we're down to the wire we're upping our efforts. When we find a great discount, it'll get added here as soon as possible. We've already seen some previously unthinkable prices for RTX 30 series devices, premium Alienware machines, and top-shelf Razer rigs, so there's plenty to surf right now, but stock may be dwindling, so you may need to act fast.
You'll find all our favorite Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals just below, but keep checking in here too. We'll be keeping this page well stocked over the next few days, surfacing the largest discounts on the machines that are actually worth your time.
Today's best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals in the US
- Amazon: RTX rigs now starting at just $599 (opens in new tab)
- Alienware: x15 now starting at $2,499.99 (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: RTX rigs below $1,500 (opens in new tab)
- Dell: save up to $800 on Dell and Alienware machines (opens in new tab)
- Newegg: plenty of great laptop and peripheral deals (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: MSI and Acer machines from $499 (opens in new tab)
Today's best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals in the UK
- Amazon: deals on Acer, Razer, and Lenovo (opens in new tab)
- Currys: rigs now starting at just £599 plus free Call of Duty (opens in new tab)
- Ebuyer: save big on Asus, MSI, and Acer (opens in new tab)
- Laptops Direct: save up to £1,000 on Razer Blade machines (opens in new tab)
- Very: budget Lenovo IdeaPad laptops from £569 (opens in new tab)
MSI GP66 Leopard RTX 3080 gaming laptop |
$1,849 $1,569.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
The MSI GP66 Leopard discount brings the price down by $270 (opens in new tab) at Walmart - and it packs an RTX 3080 graphics card. For this price, it's obviously not going to be the most powerful rig out there, but it still packs a solid i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, which should be able to run a good selection of games.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15.6-inch Laptop |
£949.99 £799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
We've seen lots of Lenovo IdeaPad gaming laptop deals over Black Friday and the weekend, and this one from Amazon UK is still going into Cyber Monday. This discount saves you £150 (opens in new tab) on a gaming laptop that comes equipped with a RTX 3060 graphics card, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD - a good package at this price point that should be able to run most games fairly well. If you've got the budget, this'll make a great portable PC gaming device without breaking the bank too much.
Asus ROG Zephyrus 14" RTX 3060 gaming laptop |
$1399.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
This Asus ROG Zephyrus comes equipped with some pretty good hardware and it's all packed into a slightly more compact form with a 14" screen. The screen is capable of 144Hz refresh rates and will be able to run a fairly broad selection of demanding games with it's Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. This $500 discount (opens in new tab) is still going into Cyber Monday, and brings the price below $1000, so this laptop is a much more affordable option for if you want to bring PC gaming almost anywhere.
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 17.3-inch gaming laptop |
£999.97 £797.97 at Laptops Direct (opens in new tab)
This £202 discount (opens in new tab) for Black Friday is still going into Cyber Monday, allowing you to get this fairly powerful ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop for around £800. It comes with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a great GPU in the form of the Nvidia RTX 3060. This is a great deal if you're after a larger 17.3-inch display too, and it can refresh as fast as 144Hz. If you've got a gaming PC or laptop that's getting a bit old and want a more modern upgrade that isn't going to break the bank, this is a solid option.
