Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals live: all the biggest savings available now

Our Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals live coverage is the most up-to-date way of seeing what sorts of discounts and savings are out there on portable PC gaming devices. We'll be updating this blog regularly with some of the best deals as we find them over the Cyber Monday sales. If you've had your eye on a particular gaming laptop, or you've been in the market for one, we'll be able to help you. Whether you're after a more modest, low-spec gaming laptop, or a portable beast that packs PC power into a travel-sized package, we're seeing plenty of offers that might be for you.

We've been scouring the web over the Black Friday weekend, searching for the biggest Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals and now that we're down to the wire we're upping our efforts. When we find a great discount, it'll get added here as soon as possible. We've already seen some previously unthinkable prices for RTX 30 series devices, premium Alienware machines, and top-shelf Razer rigs, so there's plenty to surf right now, but stock may be dwindling, so you may need to act fast.

You'll find all our favorite Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals just below, but keep checking in here too. We'll be keeping this page well stocked over the next few days, surfacing the largest discounts on the machines that are actually worth your time.

Today's best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals in the US