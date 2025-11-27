<a id="elk-e0a9b106-e5cc-42f0-84f6-81edf2f30e22"></a><h2 id="hello-welcome-and-happy-thanksgiving-2">Hello, welcome, and Happy Thanksgiving!</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="66c9931d-542d-4910-b29e-a6c40ec0005e"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="PMnMbPbnAGY7eekc8P3yvK" name="phil-gaime" alt="Phil Hayton holding blue G'AIM'E Lightgun." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/PMnMbPbnAGY7eekc8P3yvK.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Phil)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="666c6796-02f5-420d-bdc3-d62ec339594e">Hey there!</p><p>Hope you're all having a great Thanksgiving, and welcome to my Black Friday retro deal hunting party. Feel free to take a metaphorical seat and a beverage of your choice as I share with you the latest console and handheld drops that are actually worth your time.</p><p>Don't worry, I'm not here to shout at you to spend money. We're keeping things chill here as we chat a bit about retro consoles that are included in the Black Friday sale, whether they're actually worth picking up rather than sticking with an OG system. I'll naturally be sharing ways to get the most out your old hardware too, as I'm big into enhancing setups so that your favorite old adventures still look incredible in 2025.</p><p>Even if you've no plans to buy anything at all this Black Friday, you're still more than welcome to hang out. I'll be chatting plenty about all things retro over the next few days, and I'll be sharing some highlights from my personal collection if that's your jam.</p>\n