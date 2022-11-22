Live
Black Friday gaming monitor deals live: all the best deals and biggest discounts
Here are all the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals from across the web
Black Friday gaming monitor deals are in full flow, so we’re rounding up the best discounts and deals right here to ensure you don’t miss on some stellar savings over the coming week. Whether you’re looking to treat yourself to a new screen to enhance your setup or get some Christmas shopping done early, you’re bound to see one of the best Black Friday deals pop up on this nifty live blog.
One of the big questions you may be asking yourself when hunting for Black Friday gaming monitor deals is what kind of screen you want to buy. 4k behemoths and immersion-enhancing ultrawides are likely to appeal to the solo gamer, but something offering an ultra-speedy 1080p screen may be just the ticket if you’re looking to boost your performance on an FPS game like Valorant or Overwatch 2. Thankfully, Black Friday tosses up many great deals for everyone, so you should feel left out, regardless of what you’re looking for.
The big event is still a few days away, and Cyber Monday is even further, though we’ve found plenty of stellar deals already making themselves known. It’s certainly ideal for anyone on the hunt for Black Friday gaming monitor deals, so we’re keeping this blog updated with all the best offers over the next week to ensure you don’t have to look too far for them yourself.
Today's best Black Friday gaming monitor deals in the US
- Amazon: BenQ, AOC, and Acer from $99.99 (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: save up to $800 on LG UltraGear and more (opens in new tab)
- Dell: Alienware and Dell displays from $79.99 (opens in new tab)
- HP: up to $110 off flat and curved displays (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft: save up to 50% on Samsung and HP (opens in new tab)
- Newegg: 25% off MSI and up to 46% off portable displays (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Samsung from $189 and LG from $179 (opens in new tab)
Today's best Black Friday gaming monitor deals in the UK
- Amazon: Samsung Odyssey from £109 and up to £170 off MSI (opens in new tab)
- Currys: MSI, LG, and Acer from £89.99 (opens in new tab)
- Box: save up to £930 on Asus ROG, AOC, and more (opens in new tab)
- Dell: Alienware and Dell displays from £99.98 (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: save up to £200 with two year guarantees included (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft: up to £250 off Razer, Samsung and more (opens in new tab)
- Very: curved displays from £139.99 (opens in new tab)
Samsung Odyssey G3 |
$249.99 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Looking for a Samsung pedigree monitor with solid gaming specs on a sweet deal? Then you'll want to check out this one on the Samsung Odyssey G3. With a $70 saving to be made, you can currently pick it up for $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). It's not quite a record price, but it's only a few dollars off.
AOC CU34G2X |
$399.99 $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The AOC CU34G2X is down to $349.99 right now (opens in new tab), which is a solid $50 off its initial $399.99 MSRP. We’ve seen the ultrawide monitor go for less, but if you’re still getting a superb 34-inch monitor for great value, if you decide to pick it up.
And away we go! Welcome to our live blog going over the best gaming monitor deals Black Friday has to offer in 2022 – we do hope you’re well. We’re looking to get a good mixture of screens in front of your eyes, from colossal ultrawides that may necessitate an additional desk purchase to ultra-speedy 1080p screens to suit the budding esports athlete. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a few days away, but the deals keep coming – and they won’t stop coming - so let's make sure this liveblog hits the ground running.
