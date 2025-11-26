<a id="elk-a55eb2b2-ed52-4387-a74d-470123517c3a"></a><h2 id="who-s-already-live-2">Who's already live?</h2>\n<p id="471fb9ab-1b64-4b56-89b8-7696b5b692d9" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">We're two days away from the main event but Black Friday gaming laptop deals are already in full swing. Larger retailers and individual brands are all live with their official offers now, though some prices are still jumping up and down the scale this week. You'll find offers available at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and Newegg right now, with more brand-specific discounts live at HP, Lenovo, Dell, and Razer.</p>\n