New Venator is one of the biggest Lego Star Wars kits to date

The Lego Star Wars Venator set has finally broken cover with an official announcement.

This massive kit has been something of an open secret over the last few months, but this is our first proper look at the Ultimate Collector Series build. Weighing in at over 5,000 pieces, the Venator (or 'Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser,' if you want to get technical) is one of the largest Lego Star Wars sets to date. To be precise, it's got way more bricks than the old Imperial Star Destroyer and is only beaten by the UCS AT-AT and Millennium Falcon.

Naturally, all that comes at a very literal cost; the Lego Star Wars Venator will set you back $649.99 (or £559.99, if you're based in the UK). It'll be available for Lego Insiders from October 1 and for everyone else on October 4 via Lego's official Star Wars page.

You can get a better look at the kit below.

Lego Star Wars Venator

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Lego) Lego Venator sat on a wooden surface (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $649.99 / £559.99 Release date October 4 (October 1 for Lego Insiders) Ages 18+ Pieces 5,374 Minifigures 2 Item number 75367

Designed with the Clone Wars' 20th anniversary in mind, the Lego Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser​ recreates the craft used during the animated series and prequels. It's certainly long enough to do the Star Destroyer's predecessor justice; it's 43 inches from tip to tail.

Besides the model itself, you're getting a display plaque showing off the ship's key information along with minifigures of two Clones Wars stalwarts - Captain Rex and Admiral Yularen. In a fun detail, you can actually see a tiny hanger in the side containing what looks like a little gunship.

