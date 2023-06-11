New The Invincible trailer teases philosophical story from former CDPR devs

Starward Studios dropped a new trailer for The Invincible at the PC Gaming Show. In it, astrobiologist Yasna investigates a barren planet where humans once lived and the mystery behind what happened to them. It’s one of the first looks into the diverse regions and puzzles in the game and, most importantly, the philosophical story behind its branching narrative .

Ex-Cyberpunk and Dying Light developers first announced the spacebound RPG after they formed Starward . Since then, the studio has taken a slowburn route, teasing tidbits about the story and gameplay in the months leading up to this latest trailer. If you’re curious about The Invincible’s premise and setting, you can check out the multiple trailers and comics about the game already available on the game’s official website .

Starward Industries calls The Invincible an “atompunk” story because of its heavy science, sci-fi world – similar to the made-up “brainpunk” label Bandai Namco made for the Scarlet Nexus. It’s based on the 1964 sci-fi novel of the same name by Stanislaw Lem, an influential Polish writer. (It might remind you of a certain series with a similar backstory.)

One of the biggest themes in Lem’s original novel was how humanity’s desire to expand eventually led to its downfall. It’s worth bookmarking for any sci-fi fans looking for a game that deeply questions human nature and explores our potential future.

The Invincible is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

