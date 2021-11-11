New Star Trek and Transformers movies delayed at Paramount

Two major movies have been delayed at Paramount – the new Transformers movie has been pushed back by a year, while the studio's new Star Trek project will now release six months later than planned.

Transformers: Rise of the Beast will now hit the big screen on June 9, 2023 rather than June 24, 2022. Creed 2 helmer Steven Caple Jr. is in the director's chair this time around, and Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback will star.

Set in the '90s, the movie will be based on the Beast Wars animated series that aired between 1996 and 1999. "There are different breeds of Transformers," Caple said of the movie earlier this year. "In our particular film, they are prehistoric animals who travel through time and space, and we find them here on Earth."

The untitled Star Trek movie, meanwhile, has been delayed from June 9, 2023 to December 22, 2023. The movie will be helmed by WandaVision director Matt Shakman, but casting details are still unknown. Chris Pine played Captain Kirk in the last three installments of the franchise alongside Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, John Cho, and Karl Urban, but it hasn't been confirmed whether any of these cast members are reprising their roles for the new movie. However, J.J. Abrams is returning to produce.