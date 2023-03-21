A new version of Space Hulk is being teased by Warhammer

After days of hints, it seems as if Warhammer is teasing the return of Space Hulk - its classic game of Aliens-style combat in the bowels of a derelict starship.

Following a Twitter post (opens in new tab) that featured a xenomorph-esque Tyranid with the helmet of an old-school Space Marine Terminator reflected in its eye, the Warhammer account just posted (opens in new tab) a reverse of the same image - this time with a Tyranid reflected in the Terminator's lens. Although that could be hinting at reinforcements for both the Space Marine and Tyranid armies, the text gives it away: it says "give this brutal hulk some space to deal with the xenos infestation!" That would strongly suggest Space Hulk will be re-joining board games on shelves for the first time in almost a decade.

Fast facts (Image credit: Warhammer Community) Having launched back in 1989, Space Hulk is one of developer Games Workshop's oldest properties. However, it's had a less consistent release schedule than its brethren. Following a second edition in 1996, it received an update in 2009 before getting re-released as of 2014. That makes any potential Space Hulk follow-up the first entry in nine years, and the first rules shakeup in almost 15.

Unfortunately, it's difficult to know for sure. However, the Warhammer Community website says that more info will apparently drop in time for AdeptiCon this March 22. In other words, we should get a full reveal very soon.

With any luck, we'll also hear more about the upcoming Old World game during the event. This is another throwback, albeit to the fantasy version of the Warhammer universe, and will see the return of mass-troop mechanics made popular through Warhammer Fantasy Battles. That's not something we've seen since it was replaced by the skirmish-focused Age of Sigmar in 2015.

Anyway. Until then, you can keep yourself distracted with some of the board games for adults in our guide. Want to stock up on some Warhammer kits for less, on the other hand? If you're based in the UK, it's worth checking out Magic Madhouse (opens in new tab). That site consistently offers impressive discounts on Games Workshop gear.

Want more recommendations? Don't miss these board games of 2 players, or the best cooperative board games. It's worth checking out our The Lord of the Rings: Battle of Osgiliath review too.