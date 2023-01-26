Shazam faces his toughest threat yet in new Fury of the Gods trailer

DC has dropped a new trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods and the sequel is upping the ante in a big way: dragons, the daughters of Atlas, and Shazam's biggest test yet.

"Your world will not survive this," the wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) says during the Fury of the Gods trailer. That isn't idle talk, either, with some of the Shazam family de-powered by the villains in one moment and, in another, Billy Batson asks Shazam to take his powers back.

Set two years after the events of 2019's Shazam!, the sequel sees the Shazam family fully established as Billy Batson (Asher Angel) is trying to come to terms with his newfound powers as his adult alter ego (Zachary Levi).

Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler portray the daughters of Atlas, the sequel's antagonists. Billy and the fam will have to go head to head with powers unlike anything they've ever encountered before, including a giant dragon. Oddly enough, Atlas is one of the sources of Billy's powers – Shazam is an acronym that spells out all the mythological figures where his abilities are derived from: Solomon's wisdom, Hercules' strength, Atlas' stamina, Zeus' power, Achilles' courage, and Mercury's speed. And it's something Mirren's villain clearly takes umbrage with during the trailer.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was originally slated for a December 2022 release, but was pushed back to avoid clashing with the release of Avatar 2. The movie now hits the big screen on March 17, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies and TV shows flying your way in 2023 and beyond.