New Pokemon video has Piplup trying (and failing) to get swole

Pokemon Piplup is getting swole in an inexplicable new partnership with Gold's Gym.

Over on the official Japanese Pokemon YouTube channel, a new video shows Piplup trying their best to work out in a Gold's Gym in Japan. The video begins with an atmospheric shot of the gym in black and white, complete with an incredibly built guy pumping iron, only for Piplup to make a grand entrance sprinting across the workout area.

Look, they might not have a lot to give, but by god if they aren't trying their best. The rest of the video boasts Piplup being put through the ringer by a personal trainer at Gold's Gym, competing in a contest of squats, lunges, and other exercises. Well, saying "put through the ringer" is probably a big generous, because the trainer is the only one doing anything in the video (sorry, Piplup).

However, this isn't the end of Piplup's intriguing fitness journey. Apparently, additional videos of Piplup working out to get swole will be debuting on the Japanese Pokemon YouTube channel throughout the rest of the week, so we'll be able to check out the further adventures of Piplup looking incredibly out of place at some point soon.

We don't really know what this whole endeavour is in promotion of, but Pokemon Legends Arceus is right around the corner. The new game launches later this month on January 28 for Nintendo Switch, taking players on a brand new action-packed adventure in the feudal Sinnoh region with a completely revamped gameplay style. Who knows, perhaps we'll encounter an incredibly jacked Piplup somewhere in Hisui.

