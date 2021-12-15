New Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer introduces the Diamond and Pearl clans

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has received another update trailer ahead of its release next month which introduces a number of new characters.

In this trailer, expectant players are introduced to the Diamond and Pearl clans of the Hisui Region. The Diamond clan is led by Adaman whose Pokemon partner is a Leafeon, and the Pearl clan is led by Irida whose Pokemon partner is a Glaceon.

The Diamond and Pearl connections don’t end there either, as trainers who have save files from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Pokemon Shining Pearl will be able to take on an exclusive research request in Pokemon Legends: Arceus . This task will also lead to an encounter with Mythical Pokemon Darkrai as well as get the opportunity to claim the Modern Team Galactic set.

Meet the Hisui region's Diamond and Pearl Clans, as well as the merchants from the Ginkgo Guild.

Elsewhere in the short update we are also introduced to a group of merchants known as the Ginkgo Guild who operate in the Hisui region selling goods to passing trainers. This collection of characters is led by Ginter who is assisted by merchant Volo, both of whom will be able to supply players with the likes of Oran Berries, Vivichoke, Bugwort, and a range of other edible items.

Prior to this update, The Pokemon Company also debuted Hisuian Voltorb with both a new game trailer and an adorable stop-motion animated short which sees the electric type Pokemon causing trouble with the likes of Pikachu, Spheal, and Buneary.

It's almost time for us to get our hands on Pokemon Legends: Arceus which is due to release on January 28, 2022. It appears the game may be pretty much finished though as revealed by a surprise celebrity endorsement . Popstar Christina Aguilera said that Legends Arceus is "so gorgeous" after her daughter was able to give the game a try whilst filming a Nintendo Switch advert recently.