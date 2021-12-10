Hisuian Voltorb will be making its debut in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will introduce a new Pokemon, Hisuian Voltorb, alongside other Hisuian versions of the Pokemon we all know and love.

In a new video released to the official Pokemon YouTube channel , Hisuian Voltorb made its debut swapping its usual design for a new wooden exterior, which makes it fit in better with Pokemon Legends: Arceus considering the game is set in a very early era of the Sinnoh region known as the Hisuian region.

This isn’t the first Hisuian version Pokemon we’ve seen either, as the Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokedex also seems to contain Hisuian exclusive Pokemon such as Basculegion (Basculin evolution), Kleavor (Scyther evolution), Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Braviary, and Wyrdeer (Stantler evolution.)

Since we’ve just found out about Hisuian Voltorb, there’s a chance we could see more region exclusive Pokemon closer to release. Especially since one Pokemon Legends: Arceus leak hinted towards a Hisuian MewTwo among other new legendaries, and more.

In other Pokemon Legends: Arceus news, it’s speculated that Pokemon Go may be holding some kind of Legends Arceus event to coincide with the new game’s release next month. This rumor stemmed from the fact that the current Season of Heritage logo features Hisuian-looking visuals. Not to mention Niantic’s description of the season which says it will: "Look to the past for answers that will help guide us into the future of Pokémon Go!" Which sounds pretty Pokemon Legends: Arecus to us.

There’s not long to wait now until Pokemon Legends: Arceus which is set to release on January 28, 2022, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.