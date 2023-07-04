New Persona 5 Tactica character Erina is a chibi revolutionary

Persona 5 Tactica recruits a brand new character for the Phantom Thieves' new adventure.

Just below you can see a brand new 'Character Spotlight' trailer for Persona 5 Tactica. That titular character would be none other than newcomer Erina, voiced by actor Leeanna Albanese, who's joining our regular heroes on their new chibi-fied strategy adventure.

Erina is described as a "mysterious revolutionary with a strong sense of justice, who rescues the Phantom Thieves." The "revolutionary" part there is in fitting with Persona 5 Tactica's new place in history, as the Phantom Thieves have somehow been transported to a land that resembles revolutionary France, where we assume they'll meet Erina.

Whereas Joker can only target one enemy at a time with his weapons, Erina can instead lock onto multiple enemies with a single attack. Her grand ultimate ability plants a revolutionary flag in the ground, making nearby enemies vulnerable to attacks, while healing allies.

Persona 5 Tactica only lets you take three characters into missions, so Erina will be duking it out with established characters like Morgana, Ryuji, and Ann for a space in your party. Poor Erina has the deck stacked against them from this point of view, but considering their unique abilities, we'd say they'll probably slot right into any party as a welcome member of the team.

Persona 5 Tactica launches later this year on November 17, for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Persona 3 Reload just unveiled its English cast, and it turns out Atlus has recast every single member of the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad.

