Persona 3 Reload introduces a new voice cast, and they sound lush

Persona 3 Reload will have a new English voice cast when it arrives next year.

Atlus has debuted a new Persona 3 Reload trailer at Anime Expo 2023 as part of a panel on the remake. You can check out the English language trailer for the remake just below, which quietly debuts a new voice cast for our heroes, and they're all sounding just as good and personable as they did over 15 years ago in the original Persona 3.

Thanks to a press release from Atlus, we know who exactly will be voicing which characters. Street Fighter 6's Aleks Le will be stepping into the shoes of protagonist Makoto Yuki (who I admittedly don't remember talking a whole lot), while Octopath Traveler 2's Heather Gonzales will be voicing Yukari Takeba, and Honkai Star Rail's Alejandro Saab will be playing Akihiko Sanada.

Finally, Final Fantasy 7 Remake's Suzie Yeung will be portraying Fuuka Yamagishi in the Persona 3 remake, Fire Emblem Engage's Zeno Robinson will be voicing dorky but loveable sidekick Junpei Iori, and Fire Emblem Three Houses' Allegra Clark will be playing Mitsuru Kirijo. This means every single one of Persona 3 Reload's main cast has a brand new voice actor for the remake.

Considering Persona 3 debuted all the way back in 2007, it's probably not a surprise Atlus has decided to go with a brand new English cast for the remake. It'll probably take veterans a little while to get used to hearing new voices coming out of familiar character's mouths, but we'd say that's a pretty stellar voice cast Atlus has assembled for its remake.

Persona 3 Reload launches next year in early 2024 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One, as a day one Xbox Game Pass title for the latter three platforms.

