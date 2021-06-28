New on Netflix in July 2021: All the new movies and shows

Netflix is fit to burst with all the new movies and shows arriving on the streaming service this July. The Fear Street trilogy is likely pick of the bunch for horror fans. The experimental release, which sees the trilogy of R.L. Stine books set in three time periods turned into movies, will be available across three weeks instead of all at once.

If horror's not your bag, there's plenty more out there. For game fans, there's Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, an intriguing mix of zombies and action that takes place in-canon between the events of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5. Leon Kennedy's foppish hairstyle makes a return.

Then, in the US, there's Gunpowder Milkshake. The John Wick comparisons aren't too wide of the mark, though the Karen Gillan-starring action movie about an assassin with a heart is sure to put its own spin on a genre that is dominating the industry at the moment.

That's not even mentioning the likes of He-Man's return in Masters of the Universe and Sky Rojo coming back for a second season. Phew. All that (and more) is available in our complete list of what's coming to Netflix this July.

Fear Street Trilogy

Netflix is billing this as a "Film Trilogy Event", so you know it's going to be a big deal. The Fear Street Trilogy follows three generations of Shadyside stories as they weave a dark tale that has ripples throughout the century. Based on R.L. Stine's books, this feels like an R-Rated Goosebumps with all the blood and gore that goes with it. We can't wait.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

Leon's back! Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is set to chart an untold case from Leon S. Kennedy's back files in a series that indulges the sweet tooth of those looking for another taste of twisting, turning Resi lore. Expect political intrigue, conspiracies, cover-ups, and more than one brush with the undead for Leon and company to deal with.

Gunpowder Milkshake (Netflix US)

Gunpowder Milkshake is set to be one of the most exciting movies this month. Starring Karen Gillan as assassin Sam, Gunpowder Milkshake features a sisterhood of assassins fighting back against the system in an actioner that feels equal parts John Wick and Kill Bill. Let's see if it lives up to the comparisons later in July. Note: this one's a US exclusive, and is coming to UK cinemas later in the year.

Everything new on Netflix US (July 2021)

New on Netflix: July 1

Air Force One

Audible

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things season 1

Charlie's Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

Dynasty Warriors

The Game

Generation 56k

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal seasons 1-3

She's Out Of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Young Royals

Zathura: A Space Adventure

New on Netflix: July 2

The 8th Night

Big Timber

Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Haseen Dillruba

Mortel season 2

Snowpiercer

New on Netflix: July 3

Grey's Anatomy season 17

New on Netflix: July 4

We The People

New on Netflix: July 5

You Are My Spring

New on Netflix: July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 2

New on Netflix: July 7

Brick Mansions

Cat People

Dogs season 2

The Mire '97

The War Next-door

Major Grom: Plague Doctor

This Little Love of Mine

New on Netflix: July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

New on Netflix: July 9

Atypical season 4

Biohackers season 2

The Cook of Castamar

Fear Street Part 2: 1978

How I Became a Superhero

Last Summer

Lee Su-guen: The Sense Coach

Virgin River season 3

New on Netflix: July 10

American Ultra

New on Netflix: July 13

Ridley Jones

New on Netflix: July 14

A Classic Horror Story

The Guide to the Perfect Family

Gunpowder Milkshake

Heist

My Unorthodox Life

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia

New on Netflix: July 15

A Perfect Fit

Beastars season 2

My Amanda

Never Have I Ever season 2

New on Netflix: July 16

The Beguiled

Deep

Explained season 3

Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Johnny Test

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

New on Netflix: July 17

Cosmic Sin

New on Netflix: July 20

Milkwater

New on Netflix: July 21

Chernobyl 1986

The Movies That Made Us season 2

One on One with Kirk Cameron

Sexy Beasts

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

New on Netflix: July 22

9 to 5: The Story of a Movement

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

New on Netflix: July 23

A Second Chance: Rivals

Bankrolled

Blood Red Sky

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

The Last Letter From Your Lover

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Sky Rojo season 2

New on Netflix: July 24

Charmed season 3

Django Unchained

New on Netflix: July 26

The Walking Dead season 10

Wyonna Earp season 4

New on Netflix: July 27

All American season 3

Mighty Express season 4

The Operative

New on Netflix: July 28

Bartkowiak

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash season 7

The Snitch Cartel: Origins

Tattoo Redo

New on Netflix: July 29

Resort to Love

Transformers: War of Cybertron: Kingdom

New on Netflix: July 30

Centaurworld

Glow Up season 3

The Last Mercenary

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean

Outer Banks season 2

New on Netflix: July 31

The Vault

Everything new on Netflix UK this June

New on Netflix: July 1

A Certain Magical Index The Movie: The Miracle of Endymion

Akira

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky

An Officer and a Gentlemen

Assault on Precinct 13

Code Red

Could You Survive? season 1

Crash Pad

Dynasty Warriors

E.T.

Generation 56k

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion

L.A.'s Finest season 1

Masmeer County season 1

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

My Hero Academia season 1

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

On the Job

Pokemon Journeys: The Series

Quarantine Tales season 1

Rainbow Rangers season 1

Say I Do

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave

The Serpent

The Snow Queen

Winx Club season 6

Young Royals

New on Netflix: July 2

The 8th Night

Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Mortel season 1

New on Netflix: July 4

We The People

New on Netflix: July 5

Midsommar

You Are My Spring

New on Netflix: July 6

Born to Be Wild season 1

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 2

New on Netflix: July 7

Cat People season 1

Dogs season 2

Major Grom: Plague Doctor

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

The Mire season 2

The War Next Door season 1

This Little Love of Mine

New on Netflix: July 8

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

New on Netflix: July 9

Atypical season 4

Biohackers season 2

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Fear Street Part 2: 1978

Finding Hubby

How I Became a Superhero

How to Become a Tyrant

Lee Su-guen: The Sense Coach

The Cook of Castamar

The Water Man

Virgin River season 3

New on Netflix: July 10

Chicken Run

Outback Lockdown season 1

New on Netflix: July 13

Days of Destiny

Naomi Osaka season 1

Ridley Jones season 1

New on Netflix: July 14

A Classic Horror Story

Heist season 1

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia?

The Guide to the Perfect Family

New on Netflix: July 15

A Perfect Fit

Beastars season 2

Last Men in Aleppo season 2

Never Have I Ever season 2

Peppa Pig season 6

New on Netflix: July 16

2 Weeks in Lagos

Crawl

Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Good Boys

Johnny Test

New on Netflix: July 17

Ali & The Queens

New on Netflix: July 21

Chernobyl 1986

Sanitation Day

Sexy Beasts season 1

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

New on Netflix: July 22

9 to 5: The Story of a Movement

Cousins

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

New on Netflix: July 23

A Second Chance: Rivals

Bankrolled

Blood Red Sky

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Sky Rojo season 2

The Movies That Made Us season 2

New on Netflix: July 26

The Current War

New on Netflix: July 27

Mighty Express season 4

New on Netflix: July 29

Resort to Love

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom

New on Netflix: July 30