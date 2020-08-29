New on Disney Plus (September 2020): All the movies and shows coming to the streaming service

Disney Plus isn't just a Star Wars machine, there's a lot to love if you do a little digging. From National Geographic wonders of the world to nostalgia fests such as Lassie and Race to Witch Mountain, there is something for everyone.

For U.S. streamers, there's a whole bunch of good stuff, such as Christopher Robin and the X-Men spin-off The Wolverine (sorry, New Mutants is only in cinemas). There's also the classic movie Bend It Like Beckham.

September in the UK is a little slim pickings. But don't let that stop you from diving into what's new on the platform. Tom Holland and Will Smith team up in Spies in Disguise this month on the streaming service, a fun animated adventure for the whole family full of gadgets and gizmos.

Also on the way are four brand new episodes of the series Pixar in Real Life. Watch as Disney superfans get the surprise of their lives when Pixar characters and moments from their favourite stories are brought to life before their eyes.

New on Disney Plus: September

September 4

Ancient China from Above: Season 1

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Earth to Ned: Season 1

Mulan (2020) – Premier Access Only

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

September 11

Christopher Robin

September 18

Becoming: Season 1

Bend It Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World: Season 2

Europe from Above: Season 1

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies: Season 1

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Season 4

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Soy Luna: Seasons 2-3

Violetta: Season 3

Wicked Tuna: Season 9

September 25

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself: Season 3

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 2

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Season 1

Muppet Babies: Season 2

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska: Season 3

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Sydney to the Max: Season 2

Wild Central America: Season 1

X-Ray Earth: Season 1

