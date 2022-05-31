All the new Disney Plus movies and shows streaming in June 2022

Another month brings tons of movies and TV shows new on Disney Plus. This June, there's loads to choose from, as Obi-Wan Kenobi continues and new superhero show Ms. Marvel kicks off. Beyond that, the UK will get to enjoy movies like Titanic arriving this month, as well as the star-studded second season of Only Murders in the Building.

There's also Love, Victor season 3 coming this June, and you can get ready for upcoming Toy Story spin-off Lightyear with Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear.

We've rounded up every single movie and TV show new on Disney Plus this month, including what's coming to both the UK and the US, so you can get ready for a month of streaming from whichever side of the pond you're on. So, scroll on to check out all of this June's new offerings – and our top three picks for what you should be streaming, too.

Ms. Marvel – June 8

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

This Marvel TV show follows Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, a young girl who idolizes Captain Marvel – and develops superpowers of her own.

"[Kamala]’s a fan [of the Avengers], just like us, and that's why we root for her when she meets Avengers in the comics," Vellani told Total Film in the latest issue of the magazine. "That's why we root for her when she gets her powers. Everyone can definitely see themselves in her. You don't have to be Brown or Muslim or Pakistani. It's about this Avengers-loving, fanfic-writing nerd who just happens to be a Pakistani-American Muslim girl. But she's awesome, and ultimately you just watch her grow and become this badass superhero."

Love, Victor – June 15

(Image credit: Disney Platform Distribution)

All three seasons of Love, Victor arrive on Disney Plus US this June, while season 3 will join the other two installments on Disney Plus UK. The show is a spin-off of the film Love, Simon and follows Michael Cimino's Victor Salazar, though Nick Robinson's Simon narrates. Season 3 will be the last of the series and will consist of eight episodes, and it's set to see Victor figuring out who he is as his time at high school comes to an end.

Only Murders in the Building – June 28

(Image credit: Disney Platform Distribution)

In the UK, season 2 of Only Murders in the Building will premiere this June 28. Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevigne, Amy Schumer, and Tina Fey, the second season will revolve around the unsolved murder of Bunny Folger. Season 1 ended on a huge cliffhanger with Gomez's Mabel arrested for Bunny's death, but we'll finally get to see how everything plays out beginning this month. If you're in the US, you'll be able to watch the show on Hulu.

New on Disney Plus US this June

New on Disney Plus US: June 1

A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel

Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version) season 4

Glee seasons 1-6

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (season 1, 5 episodes)

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3

New on Disney Plus US: June 3

Hollywood Stargirl

Mack Wrestles

New on Disney Plus US: June 8

Baymax Dreams seasons 1-2

Incredible Dr. Pol (season 20, 12 episodes)

Ms. Marvel episode 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (season 1, 10 episodes)

New on Disney Plus US: June 10

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

New on Disney Plus US: June 15

Disney Junior Ready for Preschool season 3

Family Reboot

Grown-ish (season 4, 9 episodes)

Love, Victor seasons 1-3

Life Below Zero: Next Generation season 3

Ms. Marvel episode 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5

The Wonder Years (season 1, 10 episodes)

T.O.T.S. (season 3, 12 episodes)

New on Disney Plus US: June 17

Kings Ransom

Big Shot

New on Disney Plus US: June 22

G.O.A.T. season 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6

Ms. Marvel – Episode 3

Villains of Valley View (season 1, 5 episodes)

New on Disney Plus US: June 24

Rise

Trevor: The Musical

New on Disney Plus US: June 29

Baymax!

Ms. Marvel episode 4

Owl House (season 2, 5 episodes)

New on Disney Plus UK this June

New on Disney Plus UK: June 1

A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel

Abbott Elementary season 1

Alice's Wonderland Bakery season 1 episodes 7-12

American Dad season 18 episode 3

Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 17

Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version) season 4

Eyewitness War season 1

Family Guy season 20 episode 17

Killing Eve season 1

Mickey Mouse Funhouse season 1 episode 12-16

NCIS season 19 episode 11

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3

Rudolph's Bakery: De Jonge Bakers season 1

The Great North season 2 episode 15

The Resident season 5 episode 20

Time Scanners season 1

When We Rise

Wild Islands season 1

New on Disney Plus UK: June 2

The Kardashians (new episode)

The Orville: New Horizons episode 1

New on Disney Plus UK: June 3

A Cure for Wellness

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Fire Island

Guess Who

Hollywood Stargirl

Mack Wrestles

Pride

Slumdog Millionaire

Sunchaser

Texas Storm Squad

The Sixth Sense

This Boy's Life

Titanic

New on Disney Plus UK: June 8

American Dad season 18 episode 4

Big Sky season 2 part 2 episode 9

Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 18

Delicacies Destiny season 1

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet seasons 6-8

El Galán. La TV Cambió, Él No

Family Guy season 20 episode 18

Man of the Arena episode 10

Marvel Superhero Adventures season 3

Ms. Marvel episode 1

NCIS season 19 episode 12

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4

Owl House season 2 episodes 11-15

Prairie Dog Manor season 1

The Fix season 1

The Great North season 2 episode 16

The Resident season 5 episode 21

Viking Skool season 1 episodes 1-13

New on Disney Plus UK: June 9

The Kardashians (new episode)

The Orville: New Horizons episode 2

New on Disney Plus UK: June 10

A Time to Kill

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

Elektra

Entrapment

King Tut in Color

Men of Honor

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Notes on a Scandal

Panda Goes Wild

The Binge

The Fountain

The Kardashians – A Robin Roberts Special

True Story

New on Disney Plus UK: June 15

Airport Security seasons 1-4, season 6

American Dad season 18 episode 5

Big Sky season 2 episode 10

Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 19

Dictators Rulebook season 1

Family Guy season 20 episode 19

Family Reboot

Happy Endings season 1-3

Love, Victor season 3

Mexico Untamed season 1

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals season 2 episodes 1-5

Ms. Marvel episode 2

NCIS season 19 episode 13

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5

Raven's Home season 5 episodes 6-10

T.O.T.S. season 3 episodes 18-25

The Great North season 2 episode 17

The Resident season 5 episode 22

New on Disney Plus UK: June 16

The Kardashians (new episode)

The Orville: New Horizons episode 3

New on Disney Plus UK: June 17

Bad Boys

Bedazzled

Bohemian Rhapsody

Don't Say a Word

Down with Love

In Search of Derrick Thomas

Legend

Legend of Bagger Vance

Lolo

Lost Cities with Albert Lin: The Great Flood

Mighty Ruthie

Plan B

The Little Mermaid sing-along

The Two Bills

Under Siege

Under Siege 2: Dark Territory

New on Disney Plus UK: June 22

Alaska Animal Rescue season 2

American Dad season 18 episode 6

Big Sky season 2 episode 11

Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 20

Cadernos Da Filipa season 1

Critters Fixers: Country Vets season 1

Family Guy season 20 episode 20

Have You Seen This Man? season 1

Like Me! season 2

Ms. Marvel episode 3

NCIS season 19 episode 14

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6

The Great North season 2 episode 18

The Resident season 5 episode 23

Wayward Pines season 1-2

New on Disney Plus UK: June 23

The Orville: New Horizons episode 4

New on Disney Plus UK: June 24

Backstory: Serena vs the Umpire

Battle of the Sexes

Bee Season

Borg vs McEnroe

Hot Tub Time Machine

India's Wild Leopards

Mariana Van Zeller Investigates

Meet Dave

Pat XO

Rise

Seabiscuit

Sommersby

The Girl Next Door

The Price of Gold

This Was the XFL

Trevor the Musical

Unfinished Business

Wild Botswana

New on Disney Plus UK: June 28

Only Murders in the Building

New on Disney Plus UK: June 29

American Dad season 18 episode 7

Atlanta season 3

Baymax

Big Sky season 2 episode 12

Bob's Burgers season 12 episode 21

Boston Legal seasons 1-5

Club Houdini seasons 1-3

G.O.A.T. season 1

Limbo…Hasta que lo decide

Ms. Marvel episode 4

NCIS season 19 episode 15

Space Chickens in Space season 1

The Great North season 2 episode 19

World's Toughest Fixes season 1

New on Disney Plus UK: June 30

The Orville: New Horizons episode 5

To fill out your watchlist, check out our guide to the best shows on Disney Plus and the best movies on Disney Plus streaming now.