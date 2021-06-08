New on Comixology Unlimited (June 2021): All the comics, graphic novels, and manga arriving

Comixology Unlimited has released its full list of new comics coming to its Amazon-owned flat-rate comics reading platform. If you like comics but are flustered by the rising costs of individual issues, Comixology Unlimited's $5.99/month service is something worth discovering.
On the Marvel side, it's a good month if you're a Spider-Man fan or a Falcon fan. Two major '00s era Amazing Spider-Man arcs, 'Big Time' and 'The Gauntlet', have been added to the service. Additionally, all eight issues of the 2017-2018 Falcon limited series by Rodney Barnes and Joshua Cassara are also there - the most recent Sam Wilson storyline to come out before The Falcon & The Winter Soldier TV series.
Famously promoted as "sci-fi with balls," the creator-owned series Fear Agent has landed at Comixology. The first ten issues of Rick Remender, Tony Moore, and Jerome Opena's hit Image Comics series have been added, under the name Fear Agent: Final Edition Vol. 1.
Lastly, for those looking for comic versions of their favorites, Dynamite Entertainment has added much of their James Bond, Red Sonja, Battlestar Galactica, and Jim Butcher's Dresden File comics to Comixology Unlimited in June 2021.
Comixology has over 25,000 digital comics, graphic novels, and manga from major publishers such as DC, Marvel Comics, Viz Media, Image Comics, Dark Horse, and more. For $5.99/month, users get access to all of those comics as well as a 10% discount on any standalone books bought on Comixology from Marvel, Image, IDW Publishing, Dynamite Entertainment, and more.
If you're a Comixology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to in June 2021:
Comixology Unlimited for July 1
- 7 Warriors #1 - #3 (of 3)
- Absolute Carnage vs. Deadpool #1 - #3 (of 3)
- Afar
- A Girl in the Himalayas
- Alienated
- Angel & Spike #16
- An Unkindness of Ravens #3
- Ask For Mercy Season Three (comiXology Originals): World Of Disquiet
- Battlestar Galactica: Gods & Monsters #1 - #5
- Battlestar Galactica: Origins Omnibus
- Battlestar Galactica: Pegasus
- Battlestar Galactica: Season Zero Omnibus
- Battlestar Galactica: Six
- Battlestar Galactica: Tales From The Fleet Omnibus
- Battlestar Galactica: Twilight Command #1 - #5
- Battlestar Galactica: Zarek
- Battlestar Galactica Classic #1 - #5
- Battlestar Galactica Vs. Battlestar Galactica #1 - #5
- Blue Monday Vol. 1
- Brandon Sanderson's White Sand Vol. 1 - 3
- Breaklands Season Two (comiXology Originals)
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Chosen Ones
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow #5
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer #19
- Butcher Baker: The Righteous Maker - The Collected Edition
- Codebreakers #1 - #4 (of 4)
- Cold Spots
- Copra Round 1
- Danger Girl and the Army of Darkness #1 - #6
- Death Or Glory Vol. 1
- Dingo #1 - #4 (of 4)
- Drops of God (comiXology Originals) Vol. 44
- Drumhellar Vol. 1: Badlands and Bad Trips
- Dune: House Atreides #2
- Effigy (2015): Idle Worship
- Effigy (2015) #1 - #7
- Extermination #1 - #8
- Falcon (2017-2018) #1 - #8
- Fear Agent: Final Edition Vol. 1
- Fiction Squad #1 - #6 (of 6)
- Firebug
- Firefly: Watch How I Soar
- Firefly #22
- George R.R. Martin's A Game Of Thrones: The Comic Book #5 - #24
- Ghosted in L.A.
- Ghosted in L.A. Vol. 2
- Giant-Size Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword #1 - #2
- Girls Vol. 1: Conception
- Glitterbomb Vol. 1: Red Carpet
- Goliath Girls (comiXology Originals) Vol. 1
- Hellions (2020-) #1 - #6
- James Bond: Casino Royale (2018)
- James Bond: Felix Leiter (2017) #1 - #6 (of 6)
- James Bond: Hammerhead (2016-2017) #1 - #6 (of 6)
- James Bond: Live and Let Die (2019)
- James Bond: M (2018)
- James Bond: Origin (2018-) #1 - #12
- James Bond: The Complete Warren Ellis Omnibus
- James Bond (2019-) #4 - #6
- Jean Grey (2017-2018) #1 - #6
- Jeepers Creepers #1 - #5
- Jesusfreak
- Jim Butcher's The Dresden Files: Storm Front #1 - #4
- Jim Butcher's The Dresden Files: Welcome to the Jungle #1 - #4 (of 4)
- Jim Butcher's The Dresden Files: Wild Card #1 - #6 (of 6): Digital Exclusive Edition
- Jim Butcher's The Dresden Files Omnibus Vol. 1 - 2
- Jim Butcher's The Dresden Files Vol. 1: Storm Front
- Jim Henson's Storyteller: Fairies #2
- Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Creation Myths Vol. 2 - 3
- Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Ghosts
- Jonesy #11 - #12
- Juliet Takes a Breath
- Justice League (2011-2016) #1 - #6
- Kill Six Billion Demons: Book One
- Lumberjanes #75
- Magnus: Robot Fighter #0 - #12: Digital Exclusive Edition
- Mega Man: Fully Charged #4
- Mighty Morphin #1
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 13
- Milkman Murders
- Motorcycle Samurai #0 - #5
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #91
- My Little Pony: Holiday Memories
- My Little Pony/Transformers #2 - #4 (of 4)
- New Lieutenants of Metal Vol. 1
- Nixon's Pals
- Nothing Lasts Forever
- Not My Bag
- Officer Downe: Bigger Better Bastard Edition
- Once & Future #13
- Ophiuchus Vol. 1
- Origins #1
- Patricia Briggs' Mercy Thompson: Hopcross Jilly #1 - #6(of 6): Digital Exclusive Edition
- Patricia Briggs' Mercy Thompson: Moon Called #5 - #8
- Pearl Jam: Art Of Do The Evolution
- Power Rangers #1
- Rasputin Vol. 1
- Redlands Vol. 1: Sisters By Blood
- Red Sonja: Blue
- Red Sonja: Deluge
- Red Sonja: Raven
- Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword #20 - #24, #40 - #80
- Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword - Annual #1 - #4
- Red Sonja She-Devil With A Sword Omnibus Vol. 2
- Red Sonja: She-Devil With A Sword Omnibus Vol. 3
- Red Sonja: She-Devil With A Sword Omnibus Vol. 4
- Red Sonja: She-Devil With A Sword Omnibus Vol. 5
- Red Sonja: She-Devil With a Sword Vol. 3 - 13
- Regression Vol. 1
- Rock Candy Mountain Vol. 1: No Exit
- Royalboiler: Brandon Graham's Drawn Out Collection
- Scarenthood #1 (of 4)
- Sea of Sorrows #1 (of 5)
- Seven Secrets #4
- Seven To Eternity Vol. 1
- Snake Eyes: Deadgame #2
- Snake Eyes: Deadgame #3
- Something is Killing the Children #12
- Sonic: Bad Guys #2 and #3 (of 4)
- Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #30 - #35
- Spider King: Frostbite
- Spider-Man: Big Time: The Complete Collection Vol. 1
- Spider-Man: The Gauntlet - The Complete Collection Vol. 1
- Squadron Supreme (2015-2017) #1 - #15
- Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Boba Fett (2019) #1
- Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Darth Vader (2019) #1
- Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Grand Moff Tarkin (2019) #1
- Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Han Solo (2019) #1
- Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Heroes
- Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Heroes
- Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Jabba The Hutt (2019) #1
- Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Lando Calrissian (2019) #1
- Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Luke Skywalker (2019) #1
- Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Princess Leia (2019) #1
- Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion Special (2019) #1
- Star Wars: Age Of Rebellion - Villains
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunters (2020-) #7 - #10
- Star Wars: Darth Maul (2017) #1 - #4
- Star Wars: Darth Maul - Death Sentence (2012) #1 - #4 (of 4)
- Star Wars: Darth Maul - Son of Dathomir (2014) #1 - #4 (of 4)
- Star Wars: Target Vader (2019) #1 - #6 (of 6)
- Strange Girl Omnibus
- Street Angel Vol. 1: Deadliest Girl Alive
- Suburban Glamour Vol. 1
- Sun Bakery: Fresh Collection
- Surgeon X Vol. 1: The Path of Most Resistance
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Best of Donatello
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Best of Raphael
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika II #1 - #2 (of 6)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #110 and #111
- The Bounce
- The Final Girls (comiXology Originals)
- The Gravediggers Union Vol. 1
- The Homeland Directive
- The Maxx: Maxximized #9 - #35
- The Maxx 100-Page Giant
- The Mercenary Sea Vol. 1
- The Monstrous Collection
- The Red Mother #10
- The Shrinking Man #1 - #4 (of 4)
- The Squidder #1 - #4 (of 4)
- The Surrogates Vol. 2: Flesh & Bone
- Tokyo Ghost Vol. 1
- Transformers: Drift #1 - #4 (of 4)
- Transformers: Heart of Darkness #1 - #4
- Transformers: Infestation #1 and #2 (of 2)
- Transformers: Infiltration #1 - #6 (of 6)
- Violent Love Vol. 1: Stay Dangerous
- Virgil
- We Only Find Them When They're Dead #3
- Whispers
- Wicked Things #6
- Winnebago Graveyard
- X-Factor (2020-) #1 - #6
- Youth Season Two (comiXology Originals) #3
- Zero: JM Ken Niimura 2007-2009 Illustrations
Comixology Unlimited is one of several ways to read comics digitally. Check out our list of the best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.