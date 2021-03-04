New Nintendo Switch with 4K output and OLED screen reportedly coming this year

Nintendo is planning to launch a new 4K Switch with an OLED screen sometime before Christmas, reports Bloomberg.

Rumors of a Nintendo Switch Pro have been circling the internet since 2019, but this is perhaps our strongest sign of an upgraded Switch yet. Bloomberg is a reputable publication with a consistent track record, and the report is fairly well peppered with specifics about the manufacturing and timeline.

Nintendo has reportedly contracted Samsung Display Co. to begin mass production of seven-inch, 720p-resolution OLED panels as early as June of this year. Further, the report says Nintendo is planning to launch the upgraded Switch this year, preferably in time to drum up demand for the holidays.

Bloomberg first reported on the colloquially named Switch Pro late last year, but details were rather vague. At the time, it was only reported that Nintendo was looking into a new Switch model with "more computing power and 4K high-definition graphics." Today's report is a whole lot more confident.

For its part, Nintendo has said that it isn't announcing a new Switch anytime soon, though that isn't nearly as deflating as it seems initially. When asked by Bloomberg reporter Takashi Mochizuki if they were planning to release a new Switch this year, Nintendo dodged the question somewhat and said that they're "not planning to make an announcement anytime soon." Not exactly putting a nail in the Switch Pro's coffin, eh?

While we wait for an announcement from Nintendo, these are the best Switch games to play right now.