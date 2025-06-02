Nintendo indirectly confirms the Switch 2 will have a glass screen, and asks you "do not peel" the film on it

Nintendo has confirmed new details about the Nintendo Switch 2 screen – namely that the screen will be glass like the Nintendo Switch OLED, as opposed to the plastic screen found on the original Switch model.

Nintendo of Europe published a health and safety manual (via NintendoSoup) to its website, and it has all the usual tips and tricks – like, please call a doctor if you manage to get battery fluid in your eyes, and do not let children eat the game cards. But there's a line under the careful usage section that reveals a previously unconfirmed detail about the screen.

The final note of the section reads, "The screen is covered with a film layer designed to prevent fragments scattering in the event of damage. Do not peel it off." This warning is present in the health and safety details of the OLED model , seemingly confirming that the Nintendo Switch 2 will also feature a glass screen.

This film screen layer is present so that if the Nintendo Switch 2 gets launched by a raging five-year-old (or more likely, 35-year-old) who just managed to come 24th in Mario Kart World , the shattered glass will stick to the adhesive rather than scatter everywhere. So when you get your Switch 2 in later this week, don't peel the film off. Also, I still recommend getting a tempered glass screen protector for the console, even with the protective layer in place.

Nintendo also gives warnings in its safety manual like "Make sure to charge the built-in batteries at least once every six months. If the batteries are not used for an extended period of time, it may become impossible to charge them." But, considering the fact that the list of upcoming Switch 2 games is absolutely packed so far, this likely won't be a problem.

