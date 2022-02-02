New Netflix spy thriller casts Jamie Dornan opposite Gal Gadot

Jamie Dornan has joined Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone, a new spy thriller coming to Netflix, Deadline reports. Character details are being kept under wraps, though, so we don't know who he's playing yet.

Heart of Stone is set to be the first installment in a potential franchise described as putting a female spin on iconic movies like Mission: Impossible and James Bond. Tom Harper is helming the project – he recently directed the adventure movie The Aeronauts, starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, and the Jessie Buckley-led musical drama Wild Rose.

The movie’s script has been penned by Greg Rucka, who wrote the screenplay for Netflix’s The Old Guard based on his comics series of the same name, and Allison Schroeder, who was nominated for an Oscar for her work on the Hidden Figures script. Production has yet to start on the movie and no plot details have been revealed.

Dornan most recently starred in Belfast, Kenneth Branagh's coming of age movie about a young boy growing up in '60s Belfast, alongside Catríona Balfe, Judi Dench, and Ciarán Hinds. He can also be seen in The Tourist, a BBC miniseries that's coming to HBO Max in March about a man suffering from amnesia after a car crash in the Australian outback.

Netflix has plenty of high-profile releases on the horizon – The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo, is releasing next month, while Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Knives Out 2, and The Gray Man, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, are also coming soon.