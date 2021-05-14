New Netflix show from Game of Thrones creators starring Sandra Oh gets a release date

The Chair, a new series starring Sandra Oh from the creators of Game of Thrones, now has a release date. The comedy drama is set to arrive on Netflix on August 27.

The show follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh) as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at the prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university. Jay Duplass (Transparent), Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men), Bob Balaban (Close Encounters of the Third Kind), Nana Mensah (13 Reasons Why), and David Morse (The Good Lord Bird) also star.

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are executive producing the series – this will be their first offering since inking a $200 million deal with the streamer back in 2019. Amanda Peet is on board as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, while fellow executive producer Daniel Gray Longino, who's worked on shows like Portlandia and PEN15, will direct all six episodes of the series.

Benioff and Weiss have a number of other projects in the works at Netflix, including adaptations of Liu Cixin’s sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem and Richard Powers’ The Overstory, the latter of which the pair are co-executive producing with Hugh Jackman.