New Netflix series from Train to Busan and Hellbound director in the works

Yeon Sang-ho, the director of Train to Busan and Netflix series Hellbound, has a new project in the works at Netflix. He will serve as creator and writer on thriller series The Bequeathed, while Min Hong-nam, who was his assistant director on Train to Busan and its sequel Peninsula, will take over the director's chair.

Hellbound star Kim Hyun-joo will take on the lead role, playing Yun Seo-ha, a woman who inherits some family land after the death of her uncle and finds herself entangled in strange events involving a burial ground. Ryu Kyung-soo will play Seo-ha's younger half-brother, while Park Hee-soon and Park Byung-eun are playing members of the local police force.

Yeon's last Netflix project, Hellbound, is based on his animated series of the same name and centers around supernatural beings who appear out of nowhere to condemn people to hell. Arriving on Netflix back in November 2021, it became the world's most-watched Netflix series of the week within 24 hours (knocking Squid Game off the top spot). The show was renewed for a second season last month.

The director has another Netflix show in the works too – Parasyte: The Grey, an adaptation of the sci-fi horror manga Parasyte, was announced this summer and will star Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Lee Jung-hyu.

The Bequeathed doesn't have a release date just yet. While we wait for the series to arrive on the streamer, check out our picks of the best Netflix shows that you can add to your watch list right now.