6 New Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of new movies and shows have touched down on Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max – and there are plenty of new additions to keep you entertained from Friday through to Sunday. If you're planning a movie night for the weekend, you're in luck, from brand new releases to old favorites, there's plenty of choice on the streamers this week.

For starters, there's new horror flick Fear Street Part 1: 1994 on Netflix or the Chris Pratt-led action movie The Tomorrow War on Amazon Prime. Meanwhile, over on HBO Max, director Steven Soderbergh returns to the heist genre with No Sudden Move, a period thriller with an A-list ensemble cast. If you missed Daniel Kaluuya's award-winning turn in Judas and the Black Messiah earlier this year, it's now back on HBO Max, as is cult classic and Quentin Tarantino's debut feature Reservoir Dogs. So, in summary: you're spoilt for choice.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 – Netflix

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 may be a brand new slasher fest on Netflix, but it's packed full of '90s nostalgia. Following a group of teens in smalltown Ohio, they discover the disturbing events afflicting their home may be linked – and the next targets might be them. The cast includes Stranger Things stars Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink, as well as Gillian Jacobs. And if you enjoy this movie, we have good news – it's the first installment of a retro horror trilogy on the streamer.

The Tomorrow War – Amazon Prime

Chris Pratt has swapped guarding the galaxy and rounding up raptors for saving the future in Amazon’s new action thriller, The Tomorrow War. Pratt plays Dan, a down-on-his-luck military veteran drafted into a war in the future after survivors travel back in time to warn the planet of its impending fate. The opposing force? A mysterious group of aliens that Dan and his fellow recruits must eliminate with extreme prejudice. Also starring J.K. Simmons, The Tomorrow War cements Pratt’s place as one of Hollywood’s main leading actors.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day – Netflix

Quite possibly the best sequel ever made, Terminator 2: Judgment Day is a tight blend of action and sci-fi spectacle anchored by a muscular – in all senses of the word – lead performance from Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger plays a reprogrammed Terminator sent from the future by John Connor to protect his past self from being killed. Giving chase is Robert Patrick’s seemingly unkillable T-1000 model. Filled with iconic scenes, snappy one-liners, and a gut punch of an ending that still gets us every time, Terminator 2 is an actioner that still holds up today as an all-time classic.

No Sudden Move – HBO Max

No Sudden Movie is a new heist thriller from Steven Soderbergh set in '50s Detroit. It follows a group of small-time criminals who are tasked to steal what they think is a simple document, but their plan ends up going horribly wrong and they set out to find out who hired them – and why. Expect shoot-outs, betrayals, and at least one dead body. The movie features an all-star cast, too, including Benicio del Toro, Don Cheadle, David Harbour, Kieran Culkin, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, and Ray Liotta.

Judas and the Black Messiah – HBO Max

Judas and the Black Messiah follows the life of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in the late '60s, and his betrayal at the hands of FBI informant William O'Neal (Lakeith Stanfield). Directed by Shaka King and produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, the all-star supporting cast includes I'm Thinking of Ending Things' Jesse Plemons, Moonlight 's Ashton Sanders, and Martin Sheen. Kaluuya won an Oscar for his role as the doomed activist.

Reservoir Dogs – HBO Max

Released in 1992, Reservoir Dogs was Tarantino's debut feature-length project and follows a group of criminals whose attempted heist on a jewelry store goes horribly wrong. The ensemble cast includes Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, Lawrence Tierney, and Michael Madsen, with Tarantino himself also playing a small role. The movie is unusual in that it depicts the events before and after the heist, but not during. However, this still bears all the hallmarks of a Tarantino joint, with plenty of violence and pop culture references.