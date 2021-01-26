New Netflix crime drama casts John Boyega and Robert De Niro

John Boyega and Robert De Niro are set to star in the upcoming crime drama The Formula for Netflix. The movie will follow a Formula One race car prodigy – presumably played by Boyega – who becomes a getaway driver to save his family.

Gerard McMurray will write, direct, and produce the title, while De Niro is also on board to produce. McMurray has previously helmed projects including horror movie The First Purge and Burning Sands, a drama about abuse in a college fraternity.

Best known for his role as stormtrooper-turned-hero Finn in the Star Wars franchise, Boyega recently starred in Red, White, and Blue. Part of Steve MCQueen’s Small Axe anthology series, the film tells the true story of police officer Leroy Logan in ‘80s London. We can next see him on the big screen in Naked Singularity, which is currently in post-production. Based on the critically acclaimed novel of the same name about the criminal justice system, Olivia Cooke and Bill Skarsgård also star.

Meanwhile, De Niro is currently filming David O. Russell’s next (untitled) movie, with a stacked ensemble cast that includes Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and Rami Malek. We can next see him in the crime comedy movie The Comeback Trail alongside Tommy Lee Jones, Morgan Freeman, and Zach Braff. His last major role was also a Netflix project – 2019’s The Irishman , directed by Martin Scorsese.