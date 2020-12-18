6 new Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus movies and shows to watch this weekend

With Christmas around the corner, this weekend is a kind of last-chance oasis before the seasonal storm. What better way to spend your downtime than streaming something great? For a classic action flick, you can’t go wrong with The Terminator on Amazon Prime – or for something more creepy, there’s Hannibal on Prime or The Ripper on Netflix. If space adventures are your jam, The Mandalorian season 2 finale is streaming on Disney Plus now, or The Expanse is on Prime. There’s also Oscar-contender Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom on Netflix to enjoy, too.

For even more inspiration, check out our roundup of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

An Oscars front runner, and Chadwick Boseman’s final film role, this film stars Viola Davis as the eponymous Ma Rainey, a singer known as the “Mother of the Blues.” Set across the course of one afternoon, tensions rise as Ma Rainey challenges her manager and producer – while Boseman’s Levee, a trumpeter, has ambitious plans of his own. Set in 1927 Chicago, the film is adapted from the August Wilson play of the same name, and Denzel Washington produces. With incredible powerhouse performances from its two leads, this is not one to be missed.

The Terminator – Amazon Prime Video

(Image credit: MGM)

Available: UK

This sci-fi action movie is a genre classic, with Arnold Schwarzenegger originating the iconic role of the eponymous Terminator, and Linda Hamilton appearing as Sarah Connor for the first time. The Terminator has spawned countless spinoffs, but only its direct sequel has ever potentially surpassed it. This film sees a sophisticated killing machine sent back in time to kill Sarah Connor, who will go on to give birth to the leader of the human resistance, John Connor. Michael Biehn also stars as Kyle Reese, who also goes back to the past – but to protect Sarah from the Terminator on her trail.

The Ripper – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Peter Sutcliffe was one of Britain’s most notorious serial killers. Dubbed “the Yorkshire Ripper” due to similarities with another famous English serial killer, Jack the Ripper, Sutcliffe terrorised women throughout the years 1975 – 1980. Netflix’s four part docu-series goes through the case and the police investigation, including what factors might have hampered it. One for true crime fans.

The Mandalorian – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Mando ends with a bang, and the last episode of season 2, The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8, is one to watch ASAP before unmarked spoilers inevitably hit the internet. Original trilogy, prequel, and animated series fans will be thrilled by the action – and of course Baby Yoda lovers (which is everyone, really) can rest assured that we do get to see the little green creature again. The final episode sees Mando launch a rescue mission for Grogu, with some of the friends he’s found along the way. Make sure you stay for the credits…

Hannibal – Amazon Prime Video

(Image credit: NBC)

Available: UK

This adaptation of the famous story follows FBI criminal profiler Will Graham, whose therapist is none other than Hannibal Lecter himself. New incarnations of iconic characters like Dr. Chilton and Mason Verger appear throughout the series, and while the crimes can be gory, the show is beautifully designed and its leads deliver excellent performances. While rights issues meant Clarice Starling never appeared, the tension arising from Will unknowingly spending time with pop culture’s most notorious cannibal is more than enough to sustain the series.

The Expanse – Amazon Prime Video

(Image credit: SyFy)

Available: Worldwide

A sci-fi series, The Expanse is set in a time when humanity has spread throughout the Solar System. In the first season, a mysterious disappearance brings together unlikely allies, while across the series intergalactic tensions rise. Season 5 is currently arriving weekly to Amazon Prime Video now, so if finishing The Mandalorian has got you in the mood for more sci-fi, you can’t go wrong with The Expanse.