New MTG Wilds of Eldraine set gets the most anime trailer that has ever anime-d

The latest MTG set, Wilds of Eldraine, just received the quintessential anime trailer.

Starring the set’s two central characters (royal siblings Rowan and Will, who are at odds over how to save their fairy tale kingdom following a disaster), it’s got everything you’d expect from classic anime; dramatic sword duels with extreme closeups, flashbacks to happier memories, dramatic lightning effects, heartfelt dialogue, and a song that slaps. In short, it’s a pretty cool way to kick off MTG Wilds of Eldraine.

You can check it out below.

MTG Wilds of Eldraine is basically dark Disney; it takes and twists fairy tale icons so that they fit in with one of the best card games. It launches on Friday September 8, and you can pre-order it via the usual suspects. Some actually have money off the cards right now; as an example, you can get certain Commander decks and a bundle for up to 13% less at Amazon. (Unfortunately, there's no UK equivalent right now.)

Chief among these is the Virtue and Valor Commander deck, which is currently $34.99 at Amazon instead of $38.99. It’s only a small cut on paper, but so far as I can tell, that’s the cheapest it’s ever been.

It’s been a busy month so far for card games; the latest challenger to MTG, Lorcana, just launched. Indeed, Disney Lorcana has been selling so well that a reprint is on the way.

