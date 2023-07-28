MTG goes dark Disney with its take on fairytale icons

A wealth of new details have dropped for upcoming MTG sets as a part of MagicCon Barcelona (ranging from Lost Caverns of Ixalan to Doctor Who), but the most attention-grabbing reveals might be for Wilds of Eldraine - a fairytale collection that provides a Magic: The Gathering twist on characters perhaps best known for their role in Disney movies.

Taking place in a world largely inspired by Arthurian legend and Grimm's Fairy Tales, Wilds of Eldraine builds on what we saw in the previous set (2019's Throne of Eldraine) by exploring lands beyond those knightly courts. That allows the MTG team to play with its version of characters like Maleficent, the Snow Queen (which is what Elsa and Frozen is based on), the witch from Hansel and Gretel, gingerbread people, and Snow White. In fact, the MTG Twitter account notes that "fairytales are so important the ten 2-color draft archetypes are built around different fairy tales."

Along with MTG versions of those icons, Wilds of Eldraine also features cards with a unique style that wouldn't be out of place in a kid's storybook. You can check them all out in MTG's Twitter thread .

Wilds of Eldraine is due to launch on September 8, and you can pre-order the cards via Amazon .

Naturally, this wasn't the only set discussed during the Magic Con Barcelona panel; we also got more info about the Doctor Who Universes Beyond collection (with a better look at cards from each Commander deck) and The Lost Caverns of Ixalan. The latter offers a Lost World-style realm deep within the hollow planet of Ixalan, complete with dinosaurs, hidden civilizations that seem to ride on giant bats, and gods… one of which has a dinosaur head for a hand. This Mesoamerica-inspired set is due to land in November.

With these announcements, it's been one hell of a week for trading card games; alongside these MTG teases, press previews for Lorcana just dropped. You can check out what we think with my Disney Lorcana first impressions. We'll have to see if it can compete with MTG and the best card games long-term, but so far, things are looking good.