New Marvel vs Capcom 3 trailer officially reveals Dante and Deadpool

A new trailer for MVC3 has appeared, giving us the first glimpse of Devil May Cry's Dante and Marvel's Deadpool, shooting point blank at each other in a bar. The trailer also gives us some additional looks at Ryu, the Hulk, Iron Man, Wolverine, Morrigan and Chris Redfield. Also keep an eye out for the neat "Dante and Deadpool" neon sign in the background.Check the video out right here:

The character reveals aren't a huge surprise seeingas we correctly eyeballed them from the character outlines Capcom revealed a few weeks ago, but that doesnt make Dante and Deadpool any less awesome. Still no game play footage, but the game's art direction is looking amazing, and fanboy's like myself are already frothing at the mouth.

In the meantime, enjoy these two screencaps!

Jun 11, 2010