New Life is Strange: True Colours gameplay shows off some intense emotions

Life is Strange: True Colours developer Deck Nine Games showed off some brand-new, exclusive gameplay footage during the Future Games Show at Gamescom powered by AMD.

The footage stems from the game's second chapter, and showcases main character Alex's empathetic powers in full force. As well as the protagonist, narrative director Jon Zimmerman introduces us to Eleanor Leith, a beloved, matriarchal figure in the town of Haven Springs, about whom Alex has discovered a surprising secret.

In the course of her conversation with Eleanor, Alex experiences what Deck Nine describes as a 'Nova'. While you'll be able to draw on Alex's empathetic powers throughout the game, some particularly emotionally charged moments will transform the world around you, reflecting back the experiences that have driven that powerful outpouring of feeling. Zimmerman says that players will usually see two or three of these moments in each of the game's five chapters.

While the core Life is Strange features of exploration and dialogue will remain, Zimmerman also explains how Deck Nine "worked really hard to create unique gameplay experiences" to accompany players' experience with Alex.

Life is Strange: True Colours is set to release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Stadia on September 10, with a Nintendo Switch release to follow some time later in 2021. The game's DLC, titled Wavelengths, is set to release at the end of September. The Life is Strange Remastered Collection, which gathers together the original game and prequel Before the Storm, was originally due to release alongside True Colours, but has now been delayed to 2022.

