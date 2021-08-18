New Life is Strange: True Colors gameplay focuses on a cat-wrangling puzzle

A new Life is Strange: True Colors gameplay trailer has been released, giving us an extended look at the upcoming narrative-driven adventure.

In the clip, we get a most in-depth look yet at how Life is Strange: True Colors is shaping up, with a tour around a record store in the game's setting of Haven Springs.



In between flicking through vinyl and waiting for her brother Gabe, the game's lead Alex can be seen meeting some of the locals - including returning character Stephanie Gingrich - as well as exploring every nook and cranny of the store.



We also get a sense of one of the game's early - and adorable - puzzles, as Alex has to help new character Ryan move a cat off a list he's after. Frankly, we'd let the cat just chill on it, but hey, some people have places to be and that perfect puss isn't one to be easily moved.

As you should expect from Life is Strange, the soundtrack promises to be another pristine mix of folky indie and moving anthems. It certainly can't be a coincidence that this clip is set in record store and shows off one of Alex's choices being what record she requests for the radio station. Having said that, Alex's pick of present for her brother being Kings of Leon's Mechanical Bull means we're not sure if we can trust her taste in music just yet...

There's also a quick glimpse of Alex's power of empathy in play, as we watch get visibly uncomfortably as Stephanie has a heated conversation over the phone.

We don't have long left to wait for Life is Strange: True Colors, which will release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC on September 10, with a Nintendo Switch launch later this year.

