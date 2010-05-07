New Inception poster unveiled

As the July release of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight follow-up grows tantalisingly closer, the shroud of secrecy has finally started to lift.



After months of knowing nothing about Inception except that ''our minds were the scene of the crime', Nolan devotees are now being practically spoilt with deets.



Following the full plot synopsis released earlier this week, Warner Brothers have now unfurled this striking new IMAX poster.









This image encapsulates pretty well what we're hoping for from the film itself - bewildering, visually audacious and ever so slightly nausea-inducing, hinting both towards the bleak cityscapes of Gotham and the psychological nuance of Memento .



Yes, we got all that from a poster. We're dying here, all right? July 16th cannot come soon enough.



