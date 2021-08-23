New image reveals first look at Joaquin Phoenix's first movie role since Joker

The first look at C'mon C'mon, a new A24 movie starring Joaquin Phoenix, has been revealed ahead of its premiere at New York Film Festival.

Phoenix plays Johnny, a documentary filmmaker who's left to take care of his precocious but troubled young nephew (Woody Norman). The pair form an unexpected bond after they embark on a cross-country road trip. Gaby Hoffmann and Jaboukie Young-White also star. The newly released black and white image features Phoenix and Norman. The movie will have its premiere at New York Film Festival in October, but it doesn't have a theatrical release date yet.

A soulful Joaquin Phoenix plays a kindhearted documentary filmmaker taking care of his sister’s troubled young son while trying to complete a project in Mike Mills’s C'MON C'MON, another warm, insightful, and gratifyingly askew portrait of American family life. #NYFF59 pic.twitter.com/qXL00pZYIHAugust 19, 2021 See more

This is Phoenix's first big-screen role since his critically acclaimed performance as Arthur Fleck in 2019's Joker – the movie received 11 Oscar nominations, including a Best Actor win for Phoenix.

He has plenty more upcoming projects in the works, though, including the next movie from Hereditary director, Disappointment Blvd., which is described as an intimate portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time, spanning decades. Phoenix will also star alongside Jodie Comer in Kitbag, the Apple TV Plus Napoleon biopic from Ridley Scott, and, at some point, he'll return as Arthur Fleck in Joker 2.

C'mon C'mon is directed by Mike Mills, who previously helmed 20th Century Women, starring Annette Bening, Greta Gerwig, and Elle Fanning. He's also directed music videos for artists like The National, Yoko Ono, and Pulp.