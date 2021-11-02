New Halo Infinite trailer tells the story of two Marines on Harvest

A new Halo Infinite trailer tells the story of two UNSC Marine soldiers years prior to the events of the new game.

Earlier today on November 2, the Halo YouTube channel debuted a brand new trailer called "Unspoken." In the brief three-minute trailer, UNSC Marine Chris Preston records a message using sign language through a computer AI, to send to the family of the Marine that fell alongside him when fighting the Covenant forces.

The battle the Marine is referencing here is that of Harvest, a planet that housed a human colony, until it came into contact with the Covenant and was subsequently plundered. This is actually the very first time that humanity encountered the Covenant, according to the Halo Wiki, and only a few of humanity's ships were able to escape the destruction.

Truth be told, there's not a lot at first glance to link this story with Harvest to that of Halo Infinite. The new trailer is obviously used to promote 343's forthcoming sequel - you need only watch the video to the very end to note that - but there's no clear link between Marine Preston and the Master Chief. Could the events of Harvest's destruction at the hands of the Covenant somehow play into the story of Halo Infinite?

There's not long until we find out for ourselves. Halo Infinite launches in little over a month from now on December 8, for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Just last week, 343 revealed a brand new look at campaign gameplay for the first time in over a year, showing off Master Chief rescuing a group of Marines. Elsewhere, 343 developers also commented on how they've "glammed up" Craig, the Brute who drew some unwanted attention for looking particularly dopey last year.

