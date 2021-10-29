Halo Infinite devs have "glammed up" Craig now

Halo Infinite's developers have commented on their feelings towards the attention surrounding the Brute called Craig.

"The team has sort of a love-hate relationship with Craig," writes character and combat director Steve Dyck in a new blog post (thanks, Eurogamer). "While it was fun to see the community gravitate towards Craig, he unfortunately represented some content and systems that were not ready for prime time in that demo," the developer continues.

Dyck goes on to add that, when Halo Infinite was delayed out of launching in late 2020, the Brutes were really one area that benefited from the delay. The team at 343 then got to take the time to get the Brutes to a place "where the team is happy with them," according to Dyck.

"I am here to say that he has glammed up," adds character art lead Bryan Repka, saying that Craig is now feeling "very good about himself and has fit back in well with the rest of his Brute friends." Craig is now even sporting a small beard, as a leak surrounding Halo Infinite was previously revealed earlier this month.

This all comes off the back of Halo Infinite debuting new campaign gameplay footage earlier this week, over a year after gameplay was first revealed in June 2020. At the time, Master Chief whacked one hapless-looking Brute with the butt of his gun, and this dumpy Brute was known thereafter as Craig. The poor Brute was on the receiving end of some criticism towards Halo Infinite, but over one year later, he's looking pretty swell.

