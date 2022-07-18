New God of War Ragnarok story details reveal we'll be visiting every realm

God of War Ragnarok will have players visiting all nine Norse realms, it's been confirmed.

Over the past few days, players noticed (via The Gamer (opens in new tab)) that the PlayStation Store (opens in new tab) description for God of War Ragnarok had been updated with an entire new story description for the new game . This is actually the first time we've had any direct writing on the story of Sony Santa Monica's forthcoming sequel, as trailers and developer interviews have skirted around what'll actually be happening.

"Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world," the PlayStation Store description for Ragnarok reads, finally confirming that the leading duo will be visiting all nine realms in the upcoming game.

"Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms," the store description for Ragnarok concludes. Just last week, we actually saw an official map depicting all nine realms for the very first time, which will be bundled in with the expensive Jotnar and Collector's Editions of Ragnarok.

To date, we've had but two full trailers for God of War Ragnarok. If you're not counting the very brief trailer which first announced the sequel in 2020, last year a trailer showed a slightly older Atreus quarrelling with his father, and a new CGI trailer just last week showed Kratos and Atreus going up against new threats like the intimidating Fenrir.

All things considered, there isn't that long to go until we can explore all nine realms for ourselves. God of War Ragnarok releases on November 9, and it'll be arriving on both PS4 and PS5.

