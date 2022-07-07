God of War Ragnarok Fenrir theories swirl thanks to the latest trailer

God of War fans think they’ve spotted Fenrir in the latest God of War Ragnarok trailer.

Yesterday, God of War Ragnarok developer Santa Monica Studio dropped a new trailer and finally announced the release date of its upcoming sequel. One of the focal points of this new trailer was firstly, how great Kratos and Atreus’ adventure looked in the CGI trailer, and secondly the menacing wolf that appears towards the end of the short trailer.

Those who are well versed with Norse mythology, as well as those who are very familiar with God of War, would have already clocked who this mysterious new character is. If you want to remain in the dark, or are yet to play the last God of War title from 2018, we suggest you don’t read on any further due to potential spoilers.

So who is the wolf? As pointed out by a number of Twitter (opens in new tab) and Reddit (opens in new tab) users it’s very possible that the giant creature is Fenrir, an important figure within Norse mythology. Fenrir didn’t appear in the previous game but was mentioned in triptychs and some of Mimir’s tales. If you didn’t know, in mythology, Fenrir is the son of Loki - which we now know from God of War 2018 - is Atreus’ other name.

Fenrir is just one of Loki’s three children with Jormungandr, who appeared in the previous game, and Hel making up the rest of the brood. We’re not sure at this point how Atreus is able to meet his children, what with him only being a boy and all, but it does look like Fenrir will be making an appearance in the long-awaited sequel.

In case you missed it yesterday, God of War Ragnarok is due to release on November 9, 2022 - finally putting a rest to all the God of War Ragnarok reveal drama . Not only is there the standard version of the game to look forward to but also the deluxe version - aka Jötnar edition - which comes with a tonne of extras including Thor's hammer. The only thing it’s missing is the actual game disc itself, which is weird.