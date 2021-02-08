New Clarice trailer offers a tantalizing first look at The Silence of the Lambs sequel series

The Super Bowl is known for the bumper crop of trailers that premiere during the sporting event's commercial breaks, and this year was no different. Alongside teasers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and M. Night Shyamalan's new movie , we got our first proper look at Clarice, the sequel series to The Silence of the Lambs.

The upcoming CBS series picks up where The Silence of the Lambs left off, following FBI agent Clarice Starling a year after the events of the movie. Rebecca Breeds plays the title character, a role made famous by Jodie Foster in the original 1991 movie. The psychological horror film was directed by Jonathan Demme and also starred Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter, a cannibalistic psychiatrist who Clarice must turn to for help in order to catch the serial killer known as Buffalo Bill. It won five Academy Awards, so it’s a tough act to follow.

"The lambs were screaming," Breeds says in the trailer, against a backdrop of creepy music. "I tried to free them. I thought if I could save just one… but he was so heavy. I couldn't save the lamb. But I will never stop trying." The clip ends with a moth landing on Clarice's mouth as a nod to the original movie's poster. However, unlike the movie, Hannibal Lecter will not be making an appearance in the series due to rights issues.

You may have seen leading lady Breeds on TV before – she had a main role as Ruby Buckton in Australian soap opera Home and Away, as well as recurring roles in Pretty Little Liars and The Originals in the mid-’10s. The series also stars Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), Lucca de Oliveira (The Punisher), Kal Penn (Designated Survivor), Nick Sandow (Orange is the New Black), Devyn Tyler (Fear the Walking Dead), and Marnee Carpenter (Good Girls).

Frequent collaborators Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman, whose recent work includes Star Trek: Discovery, created the series. Their Star Trek colleague Heather Kadin and Grey’s Anatomy’s Elizabeth Klaviter are on board as executive producers.