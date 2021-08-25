New Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer shows extended segment of the Russian campaign

Call of Duty: Vanguard just debuted a brand new trailer at Gamescom's Opening Night Live 2021 showcase.

You can check out the brand new Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer for yourself just below, as premiered earlier today at the Geoff Keighley-hosted extravaganza. The latest trailer for Sledgehammer's shooter follows Soviet sniper Polina Petrova on a stealth mission through newly Nazi-occupied Stalingrad, and it serves as our first extended look at Vanguard's World War 2 campaign yet - including a dramatic escape through a collapsing building.

While we wait for Call of Duty: Vanguard to eventually arrive later this year, there's plenty to look forward to. For one, a PlayStation-exclusive alpha preview session will go live later this week on August 27 for PS4 and PS5, for those who have already pre-ordered Vanguard.

Next, there'll be an extended open beta session in September for Vanguard. Again, the first portion of this open beta period will be exclusive to pre-order customers on PS4 and PS5, who'll have access to a limited portion of Vanguard's multiple from September 10 through to September 13.

Later on, all pre-order purchasers of Vanguard will get access to the beta on September 16, before it opens up to everyone on all platforms 24 hours later on September 17. If that was all a little convoluted, then take heart that Call of Duty: Vanguard's final launch will be a lot more simple, when it arrives on November 5 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Read up on our Activision Blizzard lawsuit explained guide for a complete overview of the legal situation facing the Call of Duty publisher.