New Bones and All trailer teases a coming-of-age cannibal love story

A new trailer for Bones and All has been released – and it's hard out there for a teenage cannibal.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Maren (Taylor Russell) is forced to leave home after biting the finger of a new friend – something she cannot control. While she's on the run, she meets and falls in love with fellow cannibal Lee (Timothée Chalamet), but he's not the only one out there with a compulsion to eat flesh.

Based on the Camille DeAngelis YA horror novel of the same name, the film sees Maren join Lee on a "thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan's America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness."

The movie is helmed by Luca Guadagnino – who previously directed Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name – from a screenplay by David Kajganich (The Terror, Suspiria). Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, Andre Holland, Jessica Harper, Chloe Sevigny, and David Gordon Green also star.

Bones and All first premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 2, followed by screenings at the 60th New York Film Festival, Fantastic Fest, and the Telluride Film Festival. The movie is set for a limited theatrical release beginning November 18 before opening in theaters everywhere on November 23.

